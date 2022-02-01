Staying focused, truthfulness made me South Africa’s number one nightlife king ― Abolore Jaji

Popular nightlife boss and South Africa-based entrepreneur, Abolore Jaji, has attributed his success in the hospitality industry to hard work and perseverance, saying he would not have become successful if he had given up on his dreams many years back.

According to him, ensuring that life must move on after the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked havoc on many businesses across the globe with the nightlife industry worst hit.

He observed that as an entrepreneur, bouncing back in 2021 brought him into the limelight as not just an entrepreneur but a leading light in the nightlife industry with his company, the Booth Group.

In an interview with Tribune Online, Abolore who studied Sociology at the University of Ibadan said he has always had the love for running a nightclub where people could enjoy the best of nightlife hence the birth of the Booth Nightclub in 2016 in Johannesburg Metropolitan area of Sandton.

Abolore hinted that he has created a haven at his Booth nightclub, renowned for its music festivals, bar and hookah lounge as it attracts celebrities from within and outside South Africa including popular music artistes from Nigeria, Ghana, Congo and South Africa.

Abolore is known for his romantic relationship with South African media personality, Thando Thabooty Thabethe, the actress, TV personality and radio DJ who was the presenter for the television show Thando Bares All on channel TLC and current drive time host on 947.

The duo of the Nigerian nightlife businessman and Thando, Nivea’s first brand ambassador in Africa and one of Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 in 2019, had set social media ablaze in 2020 when they became the focus of celebrity.

