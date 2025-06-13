Stay hopeful, Nigeria will rise again — Prophet Olu Alo

A Cleric, Prophet Sam Olu Alo has urged Nigerians to continue supporting the nation, particularly in these trying economic times saying that Nigeria will rise again

The cleric’s appeal coincides with nationwide protests against hunger and bad governance, which have seen Nigerians take to the streets to express their grievances.

A statement by the Personal Assistant to the cleric who is the founder of Adamimogo FM Nigeria, Deji Ogunbusuyi said though protests are a fundamental right of Nigerians to express their grievances and draw the government’s attention to pressing issues, they should be done peacefully and in accordance to the law.

The clerics saluted the resilience of Nigerians who turn out to cast their votes for the sustenance of democracy year in and year out, including those who have died.

According to him, democracy guarantees freedom of choice, justice, fair play, equity, and inclusion.

He urged political leaders to work assiduously to strengthen institutions responsible for promoting and protecting democracy in Nigeria and to address poverty, unemployment, and food security head-on, which, according to him, are critical issues affecting the well-being of citizens and the stability of the country.

He urged political officeholders to prioritize the well-being of citizens, noting that their positive actions will influence their chances of reelection in 2027.

He also called on Nigerians to continue supporting the administration of President Tinubu, stating that Nigeria will improve if everyone works together to elevate the nation to greater heights.

He acknowledged the family of the winner of the June 12 Presidential election, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO) and others who fought for democracy.

He urged Christian, Muslims and traditional worshipers to pray for better tomorrow.

He, however, prayed that God would bless Nigeria, the Southwest, and Ekiti State, where he came from.

