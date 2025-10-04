Stay healthy with Soya beans soup

Soya beans offer an excellent source of plant-based protein and contain an array of vitamins, minerals and plant compounds including isoflavones. Regular consumption of soya beans may help manage cholesterol levels, and for some women, help with the symptoms of the peri-menopause. It is also good for the bone.

Contents Ingredients

Preparation

Method

Ingredients

1. Soya beans

2. Cray fish

3. Ponmo

4. Dried fish and smoked fish

5. Meat

6 Fresh pepper

7 Vegetable/butter leaf/uziza leaf

8. Palm oil

Preparation

▪You can grind or blend your soya beans into powder form with any of the followingdry mill, dry blender, hand grinding machine or you pound it.

▪Blend pepper and onion together and pour through a sieve to remove any excess water.

.This is done when you want to fry the soyabean.

▪Mix with spoon, onion, ground crayfish, ground pepper, and ground/blended soya bean with little warm water, to form paste (thick consistency) and set aside.

▪Cut and wash vegetable.

▪Clean dried fish, and smoked fish with lukewarm water

.Wash ponmo, season and cook for five minutes

.Clean meat, season and cook till tender.

Method

.Put pot on fire, pour in palm oil and heat

.Pour in chopped onion and ogiri/locust beans and fry until onion becomes translucent.

.Add soya bean paste mixture bit by bit like balls into the cooking pot and let it fry for about 5 – 8 minutes on low heat.

Note: The soya bean will suck all the palm oil.

.Add meat/fish stock bit by bit and stir, so that the soya bean does not burn

.Cover and leave to boil for 10 minutes on medium heat.

.You can add hot water if soup is thick.

.Add meat, smoked fish and other protein ingredients.

.If your choice of vegetable is bitter leaf, add at this point and cover for 5 minutes.

.Do not stir.

.Pour in ground crayfish and pepper, and stir

.Taste for salt and other spices.

Note: Soya bean soup is done when the red oil settles on the surface of the soup.

.You can add vegetable (optional)

.Cover pot and allow to simmer for 1 to 2 minutes.

.Turn off the heat and your delicious soyabean soup is ready to be served with any swallow of your choice.