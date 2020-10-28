States to access World Bank grant to strengthen land administration

Each of the 36 state governments is expected to capture at least 50 per cent of the properties that have electricity connections in urban areas to unlock $2 million performance grant under the World Bank-funded States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Program for Results before June 30, 2021.

In the bid to fast track the process, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) assisted by the World Bank has concluded plans to hold two Virtual Peer Learning Events (PLEs) on “Using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Technology to Strengthen Land Administration and Property Taxation” at the subnational level.

According to a statement issued by the NGF’s Media and Public Affairs office, the “Peer Learning Events are part of several capacity-building efforts aimed at supporting the effective deployment of GIS at State-level. Efforts are underway to provide States with GIS data, orthophotos of property mapping and software to support enumeration.

“States able to update their property records before 30th June 2021 to capture at least 50% of the properties that have electricity connections in urban areas will each unlock USD$2 million in performance grant under the World Bank-funded States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and sustainability (SFTAS) Program for Results.

However, it is imperative that these property records reflect accurate information about the name of the owner/occupier, size of the land parcel, size of the building, use of the land/property amongst other criteria required by the programme.

“It is no news that states are at varying stages of GIS deployment with some notably Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa and Gombe States leading the way.

“The Peer Learning Events will have these States showcase their deployment experience and avail aspiring States still early in the process of deployment, an opportunity to break free of challenges that could derail and hinder GIS deployment at State level,” the statement read.

The Senior Program Manager of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum SFTAS Technical Assistance Project, Olanrewaju Ajogbasile who shared the invitation disclosed that the two Peer Learning Events (PLEs) will hold on Thursday, 5th and Monday, November 16, 2020.

He noted the States were determined to get it right this time and ensure old mistakes are not repeated, thus, the need to learn from the experiences of others who have led the way in GIS deployment.

Mr Olanrewaju opined that GIS deployment and the consequential benefit of holding accurate land and property records will bring sanity to land administration across the country while ensuring that fair and right taxes, fees or levies are charged.

He submitted that at least 160 persons will be in attendance at both Peer Learning Events including State actors, partners and implementing agencies on the SFTAS programme.

Amongst the State officials to attend are States Project Managers for the GIS deployment, Directors of Lands (Ministry of Lands/GIS Agency); Directors, Property Tax (State IRS); and States SFTAS Focal Persons.

Expectations are also that each State will as part of the efforts to strengthen the land administration system, engage relevant civil societies and associations including the citizenry to ensure smooth implementation of critical reforms that may follow.

