States, not FG must determine number of LGAs ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday described the local government autonomy as a deceptive charade designed to hoodwink and dispossess, saying various regions of the country must be in control of their resources.

Akeredolu who stated this in Akure, during an event organised to honour living Heroes who were involved in the struggle for the creation of the state, maintained that local government autonomy was a political ruse, saying it must be exposed for what it is.

Akeredolu called on the Federal Government to divest itself of the responsibilities which are local, pointing out that as a federation, the states should be able to determine the number of local governments they want.

According to the current practice in the country militates against ingenuity relentlessly, saying the current arrangement which renders all states of the Federation almost helpless as deplorable.

He said that the identity of each state is being eroded in a mistaken apprehension of the need for unity and peaceful coexistence.

He maintained that the current political arrangement must be tinkered with significantly for real progress to ensue.

charged the present crop of leaders to continue to demand governance based on the principles of justice and equity.

“We must not opt for the opportunistic path of political correctness which predisposes us to ambivalence when principled stance on issues of national development is discussed.

“The States of the Federation cannot continue to depend on hand-outs from the Federal Government for even the payment of workers’ salaries,” he said

He stressed the need for component units in a Federation to enjoy the considerable latitude to explore avenues for sustenance.

“The present system as practised is a skewed one that erodes the Identities of the states,” he said.

Speaking on the honour bestowed on the heroes of the state, said “We celebrate you, most enthusiastically, for your vision. We remember the departed elders who have gone to join our ancestors.

“I must not fail to express gratitude to the past leaders of this State, and by extension, those of our sister State, Ekiti, for their contributions to her development.

“We acknowledge their roles as pivotal to the advancement of this State within the permissible limits of the current political configuration in the country. We shall continue to insist on the best arrangement for our people in the Nigerian Federation.”

Akeredolu assured that the state, under his leadership, will continue to engage the polity constructively.

“We are convinced that rural-urban integration programme is the genuine pathway to real development. We have embarked on massive infrastructural development in all the 3 Senatorial Districts of the state.

“We have taken bold steps to improve on the security of lives and property. We established Amotekun to combat the menace of banditry and the unwholesome activities of criminal herdsmen”, he said.

Responding, Bashorun Arogbofa thanked Governor Akeredolu for reminding them and reassuring them that they fought a good fight for the creation of the state.

He commended the governor for implementing the programme of the founding fathers of the state which he said included; provision of security for the people; deliberate industrialization of the state; sending out signals that the indomitable character and omoluabi spirit of the Ondo State man are not negotiable or compromisable; respect for the rule of law and fair distribution of the state’s common heritage.

Pa Fasoranti expressed appreciation to the Governor for remembering to honour them while they are alive.

Among the living Heroes honoured are Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa (OFR), Baba Animasaun, Chief Olu Adeyemi, R.A Olusa; and J.A. Olukoju.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…FG must determine number FG must determine number

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…FG must determine number FG must determine number