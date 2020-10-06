States, FCT generated ₦612.8bn in six months

Latest News
By Sanya Adejokun- Abuja
Internally Generated Revenue, NBS food insecurity, Nigeria, economy, NBS, unemployment, Nigeria's headline inflation, NBS, economy , Nigeria, Trade deficit
NBS, economy , Nigeria, Trade deficit

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Tuesday, published Internally Generated Revenue at State level for Half Year 2020.

The 36 states and FCT IGR figure hits N612.87bn in H1 2020 compared to N693.91bn recorded in 2019.

This indicates a negative growth of -11.7 per cent year on year.

Similarly, the Q2 2020 states and FCT IGR figure hits N259.73bn compared to N353.14bn recorded in Q1 2020.
This indicates a negative growth of -26.5 per cent quarter on quarter.

Lagos State has the highest Internally Generated Revenue with N204.51bn recorded in H1 2020, closely followed by Rivers State with N64.59bn while Jigawa State recorded the least Internally Generated Revenue.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months

Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.

Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari

Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.

A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

 

#EndSARS: Nigeria Police To Host Naira Marley On Live Chat 

In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.

ICYMI: CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour

DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Deregulation of downstream sector to boost investment ― Kyari

Latest News

2021 Kano LG election: Ganduje charges state electoral body to be neutral

Latest News

Aare Musulumi lauds Oyo police on Akinyele, old National Park

Latest News

Obiano installs 64 computed tomographic diagnosis scan machine in Ojukwu varsity…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More