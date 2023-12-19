The Anambra State Security Trust Fund has donated 10 Innoson patrol vehicles equipped with modern security gadgets to the State Vigilante Group (AVG).

The vehicles, the Nigerian Tribune gathered, will help strengthen internal security in the state, especially during this festive season.

The event took place at the State Government House in Awka on Tuesday.

While handing over the 10 vehicles, a refurbished security vehicle/Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and a 10-bedroom bungalow mechanic residence to Mr Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the Chairman of the State Trust Fund, Chief Chidi Anyeagbu, said the donation is to support the state government in its effort to tackle insecurity across the state.

He said the vehicles were bought through donations made by Anambra indigenes living at home and in the diaspora to support the security effort of the present administration in the state, led by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Chief Anyeagbu said that since Soludo came on board, Anambra has maintained an enviable record as Nigeria’s safest state and is determined to make it more secure than ever.

“We believe that the key to a happy and prosperous state is a tight security architecture, which is why the current administration has made security its number one priority.

“Crime detection, arrest, and punishment will be easy because these patrol vehicles and the gadgets in them are some of the most sophisticated and highly effective surveillance equipment in Nigeria.

Anyeagbu, who is also the Chairman of Chisco Group, urged the State Vigilante Group to collaborate with other security agencies to effectively utilise the donated vehicles towards a more secure state.

He also appealed to residents to always report crimes and suspicious movements of people or groups to any nearby security outfit within their various areas.

Receiving the items on behalf of the government, the State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Chikaodi Anara, said the security gadgets would motivate and enhance the operational capacity of the State Vigilante Group in the state.

According to him, we have declared a total war on criminals such as kidnappers, human traffickers, bandits, cultists, and car snatchers in the state.

He noted that Soludo’s administration is in a hurry to wield criminal elements and return the state to a state of peace and security where law-abiding citizens would feel free to go about their normal legal businesses without fear of harassment.

Anara assured residents that with the support given to the government by the State Security Trust Fund, crime will be a thing of the past in the state.

He used the handover ceremony to call on the indigenous people living outside the state to come back home for the 2023 Christmas and New Year celebrations, as their safety was guaranteed.

The event was also attended by the Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Security Matters, Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi (retd.), the State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Felix Odimegwu, and security agencies.

