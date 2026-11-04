State Police: Senate gives Kano, Oyo, Benue, three others Nov 15 deadline on report

The Senate on Wednesday issued a November 15 deadline to six State Houses of Assembly to formally declare their positions on the proposed constitutional amendment for the establishment of state police.

The affected state legislatures that have yet to officially transmit their resolutions on the landmark bill to the National Assembly are Kano, Benue, Oyo, Cross River, Niger, and Abia.

The upper legislative chamber reached the resolution following a briefing by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on the status of concurrence across the 36 sub-national legislatures.

Bamidele, who announced that 30 state assemblies have already passed the alteration bill, cautioned that should the remaining six states fail to submit their resolutions by November 15, parliament will deem them not to have approved the measure.

He acknowledged that although the 30 state approvals already exceed the mandatory 24-state constitutional threshold—representing two-thirds of the federation—the outstanding states must formally enter their stance into the legislative record ahead of the November 15 transmission of the clean copy to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The Senate Leader outlined the three procedural stages governing constitutional amendments under the 1999 Constitution: legislative passage by the National Assembly, resolution of approval by at least two-thirds of the State Houses of Assembly, and executive assent by the President.

“Three key words are used in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended. The first is passage, the second is approval, and the third is assent,” Bamidele said. “The passage of the bill was the responsibility of the National Assembly, and that has been completed. Approval is required from at least two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly in the country, while assent must subsequently be given by the President to complete the constitutional amendment process.”

He stressed that these rigorous requirements are deliberately instituted to ensure that amendments to the nation’s organic law reflect broad national consensus across the federal and sub-national tiers of government.

The 30 states that have ratified the bill are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

“Two important points need to be emphasised. First, we needed the approval of at least two-thirds of the states for this constitutional amendment to proceed. Two-thirds of the 36 states amount to 24. We have already secured approval from 30 states, demonstrating the popularity of this bill among Nigerians through their elected representatives in the various State Houses of Assembly,” Bamidele added.

Intervening, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, directed the Senate Leader to establish a binding cutoff date for the six outstanding assemblies, stressing the necessity of having their formal concurrence or dissent on record.

Akpabio emphasized that decentralized policing represents a foundational shift in Nigeria’s internal security framework, demanding extensive consultation before executive presentation.

“What I would like you to do is to give a specific timeframe within which the remaining six states should communicate their decisions to us,” Akpabio directed. “The reason is that we need to know whether they concur with or reject the proposed alteration of the Constitution to allow for the creation of State Police. This is an important constitutional amendment, and we must ensure that the entire country has been consulted on such an epoch-making bill and piece of legislation before it is eventually assented to by the President.”

However, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin informed the chamber that the Kano State House of Assembly had already approved the amendment and was transmitting its formal resolution to the federal legislature.

Jibrin explained that procedural administrative delays had stalled delivery, assuring colleagues that the documents were en route.

“Mr President, I have just been informed that the Kano State House of Assembly has sent its response, and it is being communicated to us. There was a delay in the process, but the Kano State legislature has done the needful. It is a very outstanding State Assembly,” Jibrin stated.