State of the nation

Bishop Matthew Kuka’s timely submissions that “we have never had it so bad in our history where power is privatised and shared based on religious and ethnic considerations” is correct and timely. His assertion that “we cannot continue to live in a country where there is no feeling of inclusion because we are not a conquered people” is also right.

Some leaders have become prisoners of their own past. Experts in psychology of change insist that if one uses his new label, for example, a transformation from a dictator to a democrat to describe oneself every single day, it becomes conditioned within one. Experts advise that one has to continue to refine his new identity, expand it, or create better rules for it. If you are still the same person you were as a dictator, then you might begin to ask yourself whether you are an instigator of change, or acatalyst for growth, a builder of people, an advocate for the poor, an anti-corruption crusader, a person who makes a difference, a humble kind of leader and above all, a force for good governance? Our political leaders who rode to power on the back of the “change mantra” must begin to expand their view of who they are now five years into office – are they political bullies who do not reflect on their critical short fallings or the values the people cherish? Nigeria is now at a crossroads. This is the opportunity for the powers that be to make the most important decision they will ever make – restructuring Nigeria now and keep the nation one.

Make the decision courageously and create powerful resourceful states all over Nigeria to etch your names in gold and make history. Do it fast to forestall separation. Can’t we see that the struggle is already on?

John R. Jimoh,

Ijebu-Ode.

