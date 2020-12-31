State of the nation: Nigerians are disappointed ― Jerry Gana

The former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana has said that many Nigerians are profoundly disappointed over the inability of the present government to providing welfare and security to the citizens of the country.

Professor Gana stated this at Cathedral Church Headquarters in Lokoja, Kogi State during the burial ceremony of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sauki Private Hospital Abuja, Dr Godwin Timothy Ajakpo who died few weeks ago in Abuja.

The former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2019 presidential election said the constitution of the country clearly stated that the security and the welfare of the people is the primary responsibility of the government, stressing that the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in that purpose.

“The constitution of the country says the security and the welfare of the people is the primary responsibility of the government and even if a government governs excellently and there is no welfare and security of the people such government has failed and that is the situation the people of Nigeria are passing through right now.

“The nation is right now passing through a turbulent time, but by the grace of God this new year will usher in good things as Nigeria will be renewed. I am urging people not to give up, but they should trust in God Almighty who will turn things around for this nation in 2021,” he said.

Speaking further, the former minister described the Late Ajakpo as a man of integrity who was committed to his family, his community and the nation at large, advising his immediate family not be deterred by the death of their father as God will protect and secure them in life.

Earlier, in his sermon, the Primate of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, charged the family of the deceased to follow the legacy of their father who gave his entire life to God.

“Dr Godwin Timothy Ajakpo has served the church meritoriously and he used his knowledge of medicine to assist many people that are not even his relations. He prayed for him to have eternal life.”

He charged Christians to always bear in mind that one day death would visit everyone, urging them to be committed to God through fervent prayers and shun devilish acts capable of leading people to heal fire,” the clergyman advised.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…