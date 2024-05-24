The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Adebo Ogundoyin has pledged that State Houses of Assembly will support all constitutional amendments that will ensure the entrenchment of true federalism in the country.

Ogundoyin gave the assurance on Friday at Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa-Ibom State at the retreat organised by the House of Representatives Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Ogundoyin, according to a statement from his media office, noted that some fundamental national issues such as state police, resource control, decentralisation, and devolution of powers to states among others must be considered for review.

He said: “I would like to say that we must at this time consider critical national issues in the ongoing constitutional review exercise. However, there’s no perfect constitution anywhere and the same goes with Nigeria and this is why we must continue to study and review our constitution to address contemporary challenges as well as policies or acts that draw us back.

“I strongly believe that the leadership of the National Assembly and State Assemblies will collaborate to ensure the review of some of these issues. Let me say for the record that the conference of speakers of state legislatures strongly supports the establishment of State Police and other amendments that will promote true Federalism.

“As Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, I believe my roles will be multi-dimensional in the task of reviewing the constitution, especially in engaging my colleagues at State levels, the leadership of the National Assembly, Governors’ forum and other critical stakeholders in stimulating discussions on some of the identified grey areas moving forward as a nation. I will also continue to mobilize support for policies that help in repositioning our dear nation for economic growth and development.

“Finally, I would like to say that our decisions or resolutions as parliaments at National or State Assemblies levels on the review and amendment of the Nigerian Constitution must reflect the wishes of Nigerians in order to achieve an acceptable, implementable and enforceable Constitution.

“Our action or inaction today shall be adjudged by our people tomorrow. The interest of our people must be paramount at the heart of every legislator and other key stakeholders in the Constitutional amendment process. Kudos to the Chairman and members of the Constitution review committee for carrying all relevant stakeholders along, especially State actors at the sub-national level.”

