Innocent Ekhobhiye, a clerical officer in the transport department of the State House, has been awarded 1 million naira by the Vice President for his outstanding productivity.

He received the award at a ceremony held on Monday to recognize and reward 38 staff from various departments for their hard work and dedication to duty.

The awards were divided into two categories: senior and junior staff. Speaking at the occasion, Olufunso Adebiyi, Permanent Secretary of the State House, reiterated the management’s commitment to acknowledging and rewarding staff who demonstrate hard work, dedication to duty, and value addition in service delivery.

Adebiyi emphasized that the reward system serves as encouragement and motivation for other staff to strive for excellence.

He pledged continuous training and retraining of staff, highlighting the ongoing State House digitalization program aimed at enhancing service delivery.

“We have already trained no fewer than 500 staff in the digitalization program, and in the coming days, staff from grade level 8 and above will receive further training in groups of 50,” Adebiyi stated. ”

Following our successful manpower defense at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, better training and allowances are forthcoming. However, improved services are also expected from you.”

Adebiyi also urged staff to prioritize their health, noting its crucial impact on productivity.

“The State House Medical Centre is highly rated among MDAs in the country. Please, let us take care of our health. Let us avail ourselves of the available health facilities to prevent avoidable health challenges,” he advised.

Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff, congratulated the awardees and expressed the management’s appreciation for the contributions of every staff member.

He explained that the financial reward from the Vice President’s Office aimed to further encourage staff to enhance their job performance.

“It’s wonderful to meet the men and women who form the backbone of State House operations. Often, it’s only the political appointees who receive visibility, but those who work behind the scenes are equally important and deserve recognition,” Hadejia remarked. ”

I thank the Permanent Secretary for creating this opportunity for staff recognition, and I trust we can continue this practice to boost morale and motivation.”

After receiving their certificates and wrapped gifts from the State House, each of the 38 awardees picked a wrapped note from a basket. The staff member who picked the note marked “yes” won the N1 million prize money.

Meanwhile, the State House Permanent Secretary announced that three of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, appointed by President Bola Tinubu, are from the State House Clinic. He cited this appointment as a testament to the high level of commitment and dedication among State House staff.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries from the State House are: Dr. Obi Emeka Vitalis, Dr. Keshinro Maryam Ismaila, and Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop.