Start process of restructuring Nigeria, PDP NWC charges FG

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the federal government to set in motion the machinery for the restructuring of Nigeria.

Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Yemi Akinwonmi made this call when he led other members of the NWC on a condolence visit to the family of late Chief Richard Akinjide in Ibadan, on Monday.

According to Akinwonmi, the federal government yielding to repeated calls for the restructuring of the country was one way to ensure that the labour of the nation’s heroes, like Akinjide, is not in vain.

Akinwonmi averred that the late Chief Richard Akinjide’s also attained heroic status in the nation’s history for his tireless fight for the entrenchment of the rule of law and social justice in the country.

Noting Akinjide’s role in the famous twelve two-third legal battle, Akinwonmi regarded the late legal luminary as a foremost democrat.

He noted that Akinjide will be remembered for his commitment to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

Akinwonmi also described the late Akinjide as a father and leader of several political leaders in the country, as well as a founding father of the PDP.

Others who accompanied Akinwonmi on the visit included, Oyo State chairman of the PDP, Mr Omokunmi Mustapha, and other members of the state working committee like Mr Wasiu Adeleke and Mr Akeem Olatunji.

In his brief remark, the Oyo PDP Chairman urged the national body of the party to immortalise the late legal luminary for his selfless service to the nation until his death.

