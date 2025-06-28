Starlink resumes internet services in Lagos, other African countries

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has resumed activating new subscribers in Nigeria and several other African countries.

Recall that Starlink temporarily halted new orders in Nigeria some months ago, specifically in November 2024, due to capacity constraints and pending regulatory approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to reports, the suspension affected over 60,000 existing subscribers, who received notifications of pending approval for their activations.

According to Business Insider, the temporary halt affected over 100,000 users across Africa, particularly major urban areas like Warri, Kiambu, Lagos, Abuja, Lusaka, Kano, Port Harcourt, Nairobi, and Accra, with “sold-out” notifications appearing in these cities as existing service infrastructure struggled to meet surging demand.

The Starlink pause came at a time when African users, particularly in underserved rural and urban-fringe areas, had turned to it as a reliable internet alternative due to the unreliability of terrestrial broadband.

Acknowledging the issue, Starlink said, ‘Too many users are trying to access the Starlink service, and there isn’t enough bandwidth to support additional customers.”

However, the satellite network provider has resumed services in major Nigerian cities to provide a much-needed boost, following recent upgrades to its network infrastructure.

“This marks a significant step toward bridging the digital divide and transforming connectivity across the country,” the internet service provider confirmed. “We have officially resumed activations for customers nationwide, with Lagos, Abuja, and other high-demand regions leading this exciting revival.”

Beyond Nigeria, reports confirm Starlink has lifted residential subscription restrictions in major cities across Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reports that before announcing the temporary suspension of activations for Nigerians, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service had announced an increase in its monthly subscription prices across Nigeria, effective immediately for new customers and starting January 27, 2025, for existing users.

