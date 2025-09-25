Starbucks announces layoffs, store closures in $1bn restructuring plan

American multinational chain of coffeehouses, Starbucks, will cut jobs and close some stores as part of a $1 billion restructuring plan, CEO Brian Niccol said in a memo to employees on Thursday.

The company will lay off 900 employees across its North American stores. The closures will reduce the total number of Starbucks locations in the region by about 1% this fiscal year, after factoring in new openings, Niccol said.

“While we’re making good progress, there is much more to do to build a better, stronger, and more resilient Starbucks,” Niccol said.

Starbucks shares rose slightly in pre-market trading following the announcement.

The company has faced weaker sales in recent years as customers dealt with higher prices. Starbucks has reported six straight quarters of declining same-store sales, a key measure of individual store performance over time.

In recent years, Starbucks has renovated many locations to attract more customers. In reviewing its stores, the company found some where upgrades weren’t possible, Niccol said.

“During the review, we identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed,” Niccol said.

“Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations. This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers. Our coffeehouses are centers of the community, and closing any location is difficult,” he added.

By the end of fiscal year 2025, Starbucks expects to operate 18,300 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Employees at stores marked for closure will be notified this week. The company said it will try to move affected staff to other locations and will otherwise provide “comprehensive severance.”

