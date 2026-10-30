Star-studded lineup announced for 11th Nigerian entertainment conference in Lagos

The official lineup for the highly anticipated 11th edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) has been unveiled, bringing together a stellar gathering of award-winning actors, filmmakers, music executives, tech innovators, and culture icons.

The annual creative industry gathering is scheduled to take place this November, anchored by its flagship event on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Alliance Française de Lagos, Ikoyi. Operating under the theme “Home Advantage: Transforming Local Demand into Global Power”, the conference aims to explore how Nigeria’s thriving creative ecosystem can convert massive domestic patronage into enduring international influence and financial value.

Renowned comedian and veteran compere Tee A will return to host the 11th edition, extending his distinguished tenure as NECLive’s resident host and committee member. He will be joined by a dynamic lineup of co-hosts, moderators, and interviewers who will be revealed in subsequent announcements.

This year’s confirmed participants represent a powerhouse of Nigerian talent across film, television, music business, sound culture, and enterprise leadership. The film and television sector features AMVCA winner and star of Blood Sisters Genoveva Umeh, alongside acclaimed film director Kayode Kasum, actor and rapper Efa Iwara, and internationally recognized filmmaker and culture journalist Dika Ofoma.

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The music business and culture landscape will be represented by prominent industry executives and visionary creatives, including Godwin Tom, Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing Nigeria; legal expert and music publisher Foza Fawehinmi; AWAL Senior A&R Manager Excel Joab; and longtime talent manager Femisoro Ajayi. Adding vibrant energy to the roster are Guinness World Record-holding disc jockey DJ Obi, gospel artist Greatman Takit, Dr. Foy of Energize Music, media personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, and Tobi Mohammed, Managing Partner at The Plug.

Business and technological leadership will also take centre stage with contributions from Njideka Akabogu of ID Africa, Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson of BHM, fashion entrepreneur Oluwaseye Oladejo, and Joseph Enesu, Head of AI Labs at Plaqad Inc.

Speaking on the theme and vision for this year’s edition, NECLive Convener Ayeni Adekunle emphasized that Nigeria’s creative industries already possess a massive global audience, making the current task one of converting that immense demand into lasting infrastructure and value both at home and abroad. He noted that every member of the first unveiled lineup embodies this ambition within their respective fields.

The 2026 conference builds upon key insights from The State of Nigeria’s Creative Economy 2026, a comprehensive research report produced in partnership with Frontyard, surveying hundreds of professionals across eight creative sectors.NECLive 11 is presented by ID Africa and Netng in partnership with Plaqad, The Macallan, MTN Nigeria Communications PLC, BHM, and Huce Valeris. Organisers have confirmed that additional speakers, panelists, and performers will be announced in the weeks leading up to the grand event.