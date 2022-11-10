Standards, critical for growth in Nigeria’s tourism industry ― SON

The Standards Organizations of Nigeria (SON) has reemphasized that it is important for the tourism industry in the country to participate in national and international standardization for effective growth.

Speaking in Abuja, the Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim explained that Standardization and Quality Assurance are very critical to the growth and development of the Nigerian tourism industry.

He, therefore, urged practitioners in the hospitality and tourism industry to participate in national and international standardization in order to develop hospitality products and services that meet with current tastes and preferences of the stakeholders in the industry.

Salim said tourism is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and the backbone of every country’s economy.

Represented by the Director, of Management Systems Certification, Engr, Felix.T. Nyado, the DG further explained that because the tourism industry is a product and service-oriented, service quality is key for success and competitive advantage for the industry.

He informed stakeholders that SON has made available forty–four published International Standards for the tourism sector and that Nigeria is registered as a participating member of ISO/TC 228 (Tourism and Related Services).

According to a statement by Mrs Foluso Bolaji, Salim enjoined stakeholders in the industry to comply with standards and quality assurance activities in order to meet the expectations of their customers and deliver satisfactory values that will improve their business profitability and enhance competitiveness.

He noted the challenges witnessed in the Tourism sector such as Epileptic power supply, high cost of diesel, Bad Road networks, Poor quality water and low exchange rates.

However, SON’s helmsman called on practitioners in the industry to use their credible social media platforms to collaborate with SON to further explore and promote Nigeria’s tourism potential to the rest of the world and make the nation a top priority for tourists.

