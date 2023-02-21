Fast-rising comedian, Osuoha Destiny Prince better known as Mazi Okeke has opined that stand-up comedians should be respected and not compared to skit makers.

The multi talented content creator made this known in a recent interview when asked to compare stand-up comedians and skit makers, he said “Well I won’t say we are taking over anything, because before skit making started these men (stand-up comedians) have been there cracking us up, so they deserve their credit too. Yes, skit travels more than stand-up comedy because people can easily share skits on their WhatsApp and other platforms but you see those men who made a name without skit making?

They should be highly respected and not all skit makers are stand-up comedians so you can’t do a show without involving them in it although some skit makers like me and others also do stand-up comedy it does not mean we are above people who started it before we came into it”.

The comedy merchant who has been in the industry for over four years also shared his plans for 2023.

“Last year 2022 I built a house for my mum and got her a car I moved from 100k followers to 800k, so this year 2023 is going to be better than last year. More smart work and more consistency” said Mazi Okeke.