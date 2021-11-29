Stanbic IBTC supports children with limb loss with N250m under initiative

STANBIC IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, under its flagship Corporate Social Investment Initiative to create awareness for children living with limb loss, has given supports worth over N250 million in six years.

Since the initiative commenced in 2015, Stanbic IBTC has provided prosthetics and Education Trust worth over N250 million for 50 children. The prosthetics are replaced annually until the beneficiaries turn 18 years old.

This year, Stanbic IBTC fitted prosthetic limbs for 10 children and awarded educational trusts worth N1.5 million to each beneficiary to enable them to pursue their dreams of acquiring quality education.

The beneficiaries this year were Atinuke Olayemi, Christian Ibecheozo, Emmanuel Shedrak, Amina Sulaiman, Kausar Shuaibu, Yusuf Adeyemi, Emmanuel Odoh, Kabiru Abdullahi, Victor Agudiegwu and Samuel Effiong.

The initiative tagged ‘Together4ALimb’ focused on children who had suffered limb loss, as beneficiaries of the initiative were provided with prosthetic limbs and empowered to harness equal opportunities through the provision of educational trusts.

At this year’s event held virtually on Saturday, November 20, 2021, a total of 382 staff and partners of the Group walked over 6,000km in support of the course.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, spoke on the initiative. He stated that the initiative formed an integral part of Stanbic IBTC’s Corporate Social Investment that ensured children without limbs were empowered with the adequate opportunity to live better.

“As a socially responsible financial institution, we are fully committed to this cause and will ensure that more children benefit from this initiative to enable them to achieve their individual dreams in life,” Sogunle said.

“So far, 50 children aged five and above have benefited from this initiative and we will not rest on our oars in creating more opportunities for additional beneficiaries of this initiative,” he added.

The distance covered was recorded using the Together4Alimb web app which tracked the steps of the participants. The charity walk, has over the years, attracted participants that cut across government functionaries, policymakers, business leaders, and other Nigerians.

Together4ALimb walk has created more awareness on the plight of children that have suffered limb loss and has resulted in a growing community of supporters that actively drive the agenda for the cause.

