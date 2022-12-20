Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers to give N32m to winners at FUZE Festival

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, is set to hold a one-of-a-kind event, tagged “FUZE Festival”, where among other activities, winners of FUZE Taken Hunt would be given N32 million prizes.

The event is set to hold today, Wednesday, 21 December 2022 from 10 am to 7 pm at Livespot Entertainment Centre, 4 Oba Elegushi Road, Close to Nike Art Gallery, Lekki.

The leading Pension Fund Administrator is bringing Ladipoe, Teni, World and other big names in the Nigerian music industry to thrill youngsters at the festival and provide lots of exciting moments for attendees.

Attendance at the FUZE Festival is free and attendees will experience a massive marketplace where they can buy lots of items at affordable prices, play games and enjoy several other side attractions. There will also be food and drinks, face and body painting for kids and adults, and many fun activities to help individuals, groups and families relax this festive season.

The FUZE Festival is coming after the successful completion of the debut FUZE Talent Hunt, which provided a platform for bright youngsters in music, dance, fashion, and technology to showcase their skills and talents.

Winners of the talent hunt will be announced during the festival, and they will receive industry recognition, access to mentorship and seed funding up to N32 million to support their careers in the creative industry.

Speaking on the rationale behind the event, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said the organisation remains committed to promoting youth development and economic empowerment in Nigeria.

According to him, “Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers celebrates indigenous talents and helps them explore their creativity and business prowess. The FUZE Festival presents a unique opportunity to reward and support young talented Nigerians from across the country through the talent hunt, while also providing enhancement opportunities for businesses who would be given free stalls to exhibit their wares and produce at the event.”

Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Nike Bajomo expressed excitement at the opportunities, fun and rewards FUZE holds for young Nigerians. She enjoined everyone to attend the event as they will be greatly inspired and entertained.

Nike said, “the FUZE Festival is open to everyone so please download the Stanbic Event App on either the Google Play or iOS store to RSVP for the event, and we’ll see you at FUZE.”

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has said it will continue to support and encourage talent, creativity and innovation, and create platforms for Nigerians to engage and share exciting experiences.

