Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers reiterates pension benefits, holds pre-retirement seminar

STANBIC IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC recently held her annual pre-retirement seminar series in three states of the federation – Rivers State, Abuja, and Lagos State.

Speaking on the rationale behind the pre-retirement seminar, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said that the aim of the seminar is to prepare participants for retirement and enlighten pension fund contributors on various areas such as the benefits application process, retirement documentation and other pension related issues.

“In furtherance of our commitment to giving more value to our clients, we organised the pre-retirement seminar to sensitise our customers on the benefits of having a pension plan while preparing their minds for life after work. We also engaged attendees on income planning for the long term and educational do-it-yourself sessions, and we saw a lot of interaction from highly engaged attendees,” Oyetan said.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Nike Bajomo stated that the seminars empowered individuals make informed financial decisions upon retirement.

“People who begin contributing towards their retirement early enough, are more likely to have a substantial amount in their retirement savings accounts (RSA) over time, laying a good foundation for their retirement. However, those who did not start early can still enjoy their retirement with effective planning and voluntary contributions. One of the reasons we continue to organise pre-retirement seminars is to contribute tangibly to the ambitions of pension contributors who are working hard to retire well” she said.

Nike stated that Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, through the pre-retirement seminars, helps cater to the pre-retirement needs of clients by making quality information available, facilitating their transition to the new phase of life and helping to make the most of their retirement.

