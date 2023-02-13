By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos

STANBIC IBTC Pension Managers Limited, has deepened its effort to close the gap in pension adoption and education with the launch of a Pension experience centre Soft In Lagos.

Speaking at the launching in Lagos at the weekend, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Mr Olumide Oyetan, said the new Customers Experience Centre is part of its efforts to close the gap in pension adoption and education.

He stated that the centre point highlights the company’s dedication to excellent service delivery to support its clients and help meet their diverse pension needs.

“As more people get enlightened about the importance of having a pension plan in both the formal and informal sectors, we must bring the experience closer to them.

“Therefore, opening another experience centre reinforces our commitment to providing accessible and top-quality pension service to our clients.”

According to Oyetan, Stanbic Pension Managers have maintained it’s position as the largest Pension Fund Administrator in Nigeria based on Assets under Management (AuM) and customer count.

“Our hard work, and dedication to service excellence have been integral to our success thus far, and we are confident of more achievements in the future.”

He pointed out that “our personalised solutions assist clients to navigate the intricacies of pension administration and management and we will continue to grow and expand our business by building stronger relationships with our clients and making a sustainable positive impact in the communities in which we operate.”

Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, explained that the company is committed to it’s clients and the commitment goes beyond pension. awareness we do is essentially to educate our clients and prospective client and we do a lot of engagement,

“We go beyond pension, our awareness campaign goes beyond taking your money and investing your money. We also care about our client’s wellbeing. We organise event called Pre-Retirement seminar where we talk about different investment options that they need to consider while preparing for their retirement.”





Speaking on the penetration of pension awareness in the country, Chief Executive, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Oguche Agudah explained that from the formal sector, penetration is very strong but where penetration needs to be intensified is the informal sector. “

“We hope to penetrate the informal sector, that is people that are not employed and employees with few employers. We intend to raise awareness on micro-pension, a self-sponsored pension plan where individual can decide to do a pension for himself.

