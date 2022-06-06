Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers rolls out targeted offerings

STANBIC IBTC Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has rolled out its solution-based risk management and insurance intermediary services for Nigerians.

Almost a decade in business operating world-class risk management policies, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers has added new products to its line-up of services rendered.

The services include general insurance, general liability, good-in-transit insurance, personal accident insurance, motor insurance, travel insurance, commercial property insurance, fire and special perils insurance, homeowners insurance, corporate insurance, all-risk insurance, home and household content insurance, and burglary insurance.

Anselem Igbo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers said that these products reflect life situations and the need for insurance services in Nigeria. In addition to its services, Igbo said the company offers advisory to help customers choose the right packages to suit their needs.

Igbo said: “Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers is always seeking relevant covers to add to our services because we want to serve people in the best way we possibly can. Our organisation will not just ensure that the customer gets the best out of an insurance deal, we will also ensure that the deals cover the most important aspects of that deal. With our years of expertise in the field and our ever-dedicated staff, we offer expert advice, thoroughly ascertain the risks involved using world-class methods.

