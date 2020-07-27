Stanbic IBTC Holdings to establish wholly-owned Life Insurance subsidiary

STANBIC IBTC Holdings Plc, has announced its commencement of the process of seeking regulatory approvals to establish a wholly-owned Life Insurance subsidiary to be known and referred to as Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited.

In a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the financial institution noted that the commencement of operations for this proposed subsidiary is subject to receiving all required regulatory approvals, including licensing by the National Insurance Commission.

“Accordingly, Stanbic IBTC will update the market upon completion of the regulatory approval process as well as licensing of the new subsidiary,” it stated.

Similarly, the Holding company, a member of Standard Bank Group, recently announced the change of its tagline from ‘moving forward’ to ‘It Can Be’.

Unveiling the new slogan, outgoing Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Yinka Sanni, said these special times require a stronger connection with the organization’s customers.

“As we continue to provide innovative banking solutions to give better customer experience, ‘It Can Be’ reflects the gradual and consistent transition from a previous stage of growth to a new stage of possibilities,” he said.

According to Sanni, the new catchphrase represents Stanbic IBTC’s unwavering support to its customers. He said: “Over the years, we have built a reputation of providing quality and top-notch banking experience. This marks a significant milestone in our journey with our customers, as we reflect on everything the ‘Moving Forward’ tagline stood for, we are assured that what we aspire to become ‘can be’.”

He further reiterated that the ‘It Can Be’ mantra is an assurance that with Stanbic IBTC, everyone can achieve greater things with endless possibilities.

“Our new watchword is about hope. It is an attitude and a way of life. It is a statement of reassurance to help our customers get to where they want to be. ‘It can be’ represents transformation, growth, success and a brighter tomorrow for all our esteemed customers. We know they have dreams for the future and we are here to make them happen,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past… Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens… Read Full Story

NOTABLE Nigerians, including the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifer, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, played the Federal Government over the reintegration of 601 repentant Boko Haram terrorists at the weekend… Read Full Story

AGAINST the backdrop of the ravaging COVID-19, some state governments in the South-West have said that primary and post-primary schools will remain shut in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. Osun State Commissioner for Education, r Folorunso Bamisayemi Oladoyin on Saturday said the state government was… Read Full Story

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has expressed support the Federal Government for increasing the fare on Abuja-Kaduna train service from N3,000 Business class to N6,000 and N1500 Economy… Read Full Story

HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in their… Read Full Story

IT is no news that the Holy pilgrimage to Mecca this year would not happen as it has been restricted to those within Saudi Arabia. However, the killing of rams as a significant sacrifice during the annual festival would take place all the same… Read Full Story

The Church is one of the institutions that severely felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as some states are yet to lift ban on religious gatherings. Lagos, which is one of the states feeling the heat of the pandemic the most in Nigeria, fashioned out different measures to combat the deadly virus from spreading and the… Read Full Story

There is no scintilla of doubt that university education in the country is grossly and abysmally underfunded by successive administrations. Let me quickly give you some statistics so that you will not think it’s all about my imagination. In the 2018 budget, education was allocated seven per cent of the total budget; in 2019, it was 7.02 per cent and in the 2020 budget, it was reduced to 6.7 per cent, whereas… Read Full Story

Growing up was quite very interesting. It was fun and I had very excellent and wonderful parents. They were very godly and inspired me a lot. They instilled the right morals in me and I must give them the credit. I went to a private school and I was brought up godly parents until I lost my mum when I was 16… Read Full Story