Stanbic IBTC Holdings to establish wholly-owned Life Insurance subsidiary

STANBIC IBTC Holdings Plc, has announced its commencement of the process of seeking regulatory approvals to establish a wholly-owned Life Insurance subsidiary to be known and referred to as Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited.
In a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the financial institution noted that the commencement of operations for this proposed subsidiary is subject to receiving all required regulatory approvals, including licensing by the National Insurance Commission.
“Accordingly, Stanbic IBTC will update the market upon completion of the regulatory approval process as well as licensing of the new subsidiary,” it stated.
Similarly, the Holding company, a member of Standard Bank Group, recently announced the change of its tagline from ‘moving forward’ to ‘It Can Be’.
Unveiling the new slogan, outgoing Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Yinka Sanni, said these special times require a stronger connection with the organization’s customers.
“As we continue to provide innovative banking solutions to give better customer experience, ‘It Can Be’ reflects the gradual and consistent transition from a previous stage of growth to a new stage of possibilities,” he said.
According to Sanni, the new catchphrase represents Stanbic IBTC’s unwavering support to its customers. He said: “Over the years, we have built a reputation of providing quality and top-notch banking experience. This marks a significant milestone in our journey with our customers, as we reflect on everything the ‘Moving Forward’ tagline stood for, we are assured that what we aspire to become ‘can be’.”
He further reiterated that the ‘It Can Be’ mantra is an assurance that with Stanbic IBTC, everyone can achieve greater things with endless possibilities.
“Our new watchword is about hope. It is an attitude and a way of life. It is a statement of reassurance to help our customers get to where they want to be. ‘It can be’ represents transformation, growth, success and a brighter tomorrow for all our esteemed customers. We know they have dreams for the future and we are here to make them happen,” he said.
