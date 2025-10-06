Stanbic IBTC FUZE Talent Show 2025 kicks off 4th season

The Stanbic IBTC FUZE Talent Show 2025, themed “The Ultimate Show”, now in its fourth edition, promising more entertainment and inspiration for audiences across Nigeria.

Speaking about the kickoff, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said: “FUZE is that platform where young Nigerians can showcase their creativity and innovation, and where the public can witness first-hand the incredible potential within our nation. We are proud to continue providing this stage for talent to shine.”

Stanbic IBTC, through FUZE, continues to underline its commitment to youth empowerment, creativity, and entrepreneurship. By providing a platform where contestants can display their skills to millions of viewers, the organisation reinforces its role in shaping opportunities beyond the financial sector.

Viewers are encouraged to tune in every week to watch the contestants compete, connect with the judges, and take a step closer to the finale of Nigeria’s most inspiring talent showcase. Tune in and experience“The Ultimate Show” and be part of the journey as Nigeria’s brightest talents compete for greatness.

The show, which celebrates creativity in music, dance, fashion, and technology, will air weekly on Africa Magic Showcase at 5 pm and AIT at 7pm, with highlights available on Stanbic IBTC’s YouTube channel.

