Stanbic IBTC embraces Pension Transfer Window as AUM hits N3.5trn

STANBIC IBTC Pension Managers has expressed its enthusiasm towards the official launch of the Retirement Savings Account transfer system, just as the assets under management (AUM of the company hits N3.5 trillion.

Eric Fajemisin, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers revealed at a media parley held virtually, while noting that the company was well prepared to welcome new customers.

Fajemisin restated the company’s commitments towards ensuring a healthy retirement, noting that as a leader in the pensions industry, the company had awaited the Transfer Window because of its importance in driving choice and ensuring that customers can demand optimal service delivery and long-term, efficient management of their pension contributions.

He explained that the Transfer Window offered a unique opportunity for contributors in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to move from one Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to another, while adding that the window was one aspect of the pension Reform Act 2004, that was amended in 2014 and has now been implemented by the National Pensions Commission (PenCom).

Speaking on the pension manager’s preparedness towards the window, Fajemisin noted that Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has a strong track record of professional service delivery and take seriously its responsibility to ensure transparency in all its operations, offer easy, efficient and convenient solutions to its over 1.8 million customers and ensure the safety and long-term value of contributors’ funds.

Thus, he explained that the company had proliferated its digital channels to match the need for customers to access financial solutions easily and conveniently.

“We relaunched our mobile app and revamped our website to make it even easier for clients to access information conveniently from whatever location they find themselves. You will agree that such self-service solutions are critical today,” he said.

He added that to meet the needs ofr some of the clients that would still need to visit physically, for various needs and, the company has optimised its branch offices nationwide to ensure highest hygienic standards are maintained so that customers feel safe and protected when they visit.

He also added that to provide ease during the coronavirus pandemic, the company had created several virtual engagement sessions and financial academies for young professionals, near retirement individuals, retirees and even the children of clients via Financial Fitness, Pre-retirement seminars and New School Money events.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.