STANBIC IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has unveiled the second season of its transformative initiative, FUZE Talent Show.

Building on the success of the inaugural season, FUZE Talent Show 2.0 is set to ignite the talents and aspirations of Nigerian youths once again.

The FUZE Talent Show initiative is evidence of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ commitment to fostering creativity and innovation as the organisation invites young talents aged 18 to 35 to showcase their brilliance across diverse artistic domains, including music, dance, fashion, technology and innovation.

The inaugural season of the FUZE Talent Show, which took place in 2022, had over 7,000 participants and captured the hearts and imaginations of over two million viewers from all parts of Nigeria.

As season two rolls in, prospective participants are invited to embark on an exhilarating journey by registering for FUZE Talent Show 2.0. The digitally-led audition process is as easy as it is engaging as participants only have to download the Stanbic IBTC events app from the Android or iOS store, complete the registration form and submit a one-minute video showcasing their talent.

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, expressed delight, remarking on how FUZE has emerged as a premier platform for young creatives to captivate audiences, establish connections and cultivate partnerships within the dynamic creative sector.

He highlighted that FUZE reflects the vibrant Nigerian culture across various artistic forms, catalysing and elevating the nation’s creative landscape.

Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, asked young Nigerians to participate in the event. Emphasising the cost-free nature of the audition process, she highlights the core ambition of FUZE Talent Hunt 2.0 – providing a supportive platform for Nigeria’s talented youths to learn, network and access critical resources that will fuel their aspirations.

She said, “Through this platform, we seek to inspire, uplift and propel the next generation to achieve their dreams.”

