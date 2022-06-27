Stamp out torture in all ramifications, NHRC charges law enforcement agencies

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on government and stakeholders at all levels to work harder in ensuring that torture, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment meted out on citizens by security and law enforcement personnel is completely eradicated in the society.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN), made this call in Abuja Over the weekend as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2022 International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

Ojukwu called on security agencies to desist from any form of torture inhuman and degrading treatment while carrying out their operations, urging them to embrace international best practices in conducting investigations which according to him gives high regard to respect for human rights.

He equally expressed concern over private citizens’ involvement in the ugly practice, describing it as deeply disturbing to the Commission.

While expressing worries over the spate of torture and other related human rights violations which comes in various forms especially police brutality, domestic violence, assault, rape, kidnap, etc., the NHRC boss lamented that “although Nigeria has ratified several major international human rights treaties and has also passed the Anti- Torture Act 2017 into law, torture still remains a tool used by security agents for interrogating and intimidating suspects.”

He further stated that the Commission has conducted several trainings and developed manuals on mainstreaming human rights in the operations of the law enforcement officials including those involved in counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

Similarly, he said the Commission has embarked on a series of advocacy visits and conducted inspections in detention facilities across the country to ensure that their operations are in line with international human rights standards.





“Where we are not satisfied with what we observe, we make recommendations to appropriate authorities for improvement,” Ojukwu added.

