Stalled repair of Alau dam: Activists raise alarm as rains set in

The Citizens Free Service Forum (CFSF) and the Renevlyn Development Initiative (RDI) have warned of imminent disaster in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, with the onset of the rains and the Federal Government’s failure to commence repairs on the Alau Dam which collapsed last year due to heavy rainfall.

The position of the two environment focused Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) come on the heels of allegations by locals that the much publicised repair and expansion of the dam promised by the Federal Government have not commenced even as the rainy season kicks in.

The locals queried the government’s decision to shun the original contractor that built the bridge in favour of another firm that began work on the system 1 and 2 damaged pipeline under the Lagos Street Bridge only to abandon it after it was mobilised for the work.

The Alau dam collapsed on September 10, 2024, flooding 70 per cent of Maiduguri and displacing residents of Fori, Galtimari, Gwange, Bulabulin, and other communities. In the aftermath of the incident, thousands of homes were submerged, including the palace of the Shehu of Borno and government facilities in the capital.

While several animals at the Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo died, those in the Museum Park escaped, further endangering residents who were yet to fully recover one year after the incident.

Executive Director of CFSF, Comrade Sani Saba said: “Another disaster may be imminent. With the delay in commencement of the repair work on the dam we can conclude that the Federal Government is more interested in optics and showmanship when disaster happen rather than supporting pro-active interventions.

“Nothing can justify the government’s engagement of a firm that is incapable of delivering and exposing the locals to fresh harm. It is simply unacceptable.”

Executive Director of RDI, Philip Jakpor said: “We are bewildered at the lackluster attitude of the government in the face of possible repeat of the flooding incident of 2024. What we should be hearing by now is the level of progress of the work. By virtue of the delay in commencing the rehabilitation of the dam lives may be lost, livelihoods affected and the economy of the state if the rains come with the fury of last year. This will likely worsen the insecurity residents face.”

The organisations learnt that a large population in Borno is still not able to access safe and potable water. Residents of densely populated areas such as Wulari, Mafoni, Kumshe, Hausari, Shehuri North, Shehuri South and old Maiduguri.

The two organisations demanded immediate commencement of the repair and expansion of the dam and prosecution of contractors that have been funded but failed to deliver.