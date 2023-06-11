The South-West Media Stakeholders have posited that election of Senator Osita Izunaso as Senate President in the 10th Assembly will douse tension in the red chamber as Senate is set to elect new leadership on Tuesday.

Izunazo, representing Imo West Senatorial District, is vying for the Senate President seat alongside Senator Godswill Akpabio who is the preferred candidate of All Progressives Congress; Senator Orji Kalu and Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

The choice of Izunaso according to the stakeholders will be the much-needed ‘balm of Gilead to douse the general tension in the South-East region.

Addressing newsmen at the conference room of the Nigeria Union of Journalists at Iyaganku in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the leader of group, Kolawole Ilori said Izunaso remained the most credible sceptre of unity and symbol of cohesion, on the national stage, if the current division and mistrust are anything to go by.

Ilori, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Midas Media Hub International, said, “With the inauguration of the 10th Assembly fixed for coming Tuesday, June 13, 2003, we owe it a duty as the conscience of the Nation, to guide our distinguished Senators right in choosing their leadership for the sake of Nigeria and our democracy. To us, the best man for the job of Senate President at this time is Izunazo

“The leadership of the Senate has to be anchored by a sound senator who has a high pedigree with an unblemished record in terms of selfless service to fatherland, nationalism, patriotism and more importantly probity and accountability. Of all those jostling for the post, Izunaso remains a shining example of competence, honesty, probity and character.

“Aside from the geo-political zone argument, Izunaso remains the most consistent and reliable party faithful over the years, the rare credential none of his opponents could boast of. He is the cleanest man for the job, who has a clean bill of probity from the anti-graft agencies. He has no corruption charges, despite his long years of public service and he’s not being hounded like his opponents.

“He is well educated, well grounded in public service rules and well versed in National Assembly key procedures and politics that surround the political power play.”

Ilori further explained that his candidature would not only be groundbreaking, but the most ideal compromise choice to establish a làsting mutual relationship between the Legislature and the Executive, for the betterment of Nigeria and her people.

Other members of the group who contributed during the press conference were former Chairman of NUJ state council, Victor Oluwadamilare and former Chairperson, National Association of Women Journalists, Bose Oyewole.