In order to propel the vision of the Lagos State Development Plan 2023-2052 forward and realise the diverse objectives outlined in promoting mixed-income housing, stakeholders are calling for the issuance of an Executive Order by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to significantly reduce the cost of building permits specifically for low-income and mixed-income housing projects.

This pivotal step, stakeholders at the Dissemination Workshop themed: “Community Infrastructure Projects and Lagos State Development Plan 2052: Reality, Planning and Implementation,” said would serve as a catalyst for increased affordability and accessibility in housing development.

This was contained in the recommendations made by the stakeholders, comprising civil society organisations, government, policymakers, community development associations, academia, and media, at the workshop organized by the Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development of the University of Lagos (CHSD-UNILAG), Rethinking Cities Initiative in collaboration with Heinrich Böll Stiftung (HBS).

The workshop focused on urban governance relating to water, housing, and waste management as articulated in the Lagos State Development Plan 2052.

It is very important to note that the Lagos State Development Plan 2023 – 2050, proposes initiatives that encourage developers to invest in the creation of mixed-income, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable housing within urban areas.

The plan entails offering compelling incentives, such as tax rebates and waivers on permit costs, as well as allocating land at subsidised rates.

The workshop also canvassed, as a matter of urgency, the completion of the Lagos State Housing Policy, saying it remained a pivotal document with a core objective of fostering the development of no-income and low-income housing.

According to the stakeholders, the document’s swift finalisation would provide a robust framework for achieving the shared vision.

They also made case for the completion and passage of the Affordable/Mixed-Income Housing Bill in the state.

This legislative measure, they are of the opinion would be paramount in establishing a legal foundation that supports and sustains the development of affordable and mixed-income housing projects.

The stakeholders advocated the revitalisation of the Real Estate Developers Programme, describing it as “a strategic initiative wherein corporate entities are provided with land to construct homes and essential infrastructure.”

This revitalised programme, they suggested should prioritize the development of low-income and mixed-income housing, contributing significantly to the realization of the collective objectives.

They also made a case for the implementation of a 3-Year Plan for Mixed-Income Housing.

They urged government to propose and champion the implementation of a robust 3-year plan dedicated to the phased execution of mixed-income housing projects across Lagos.

“This systematic approach ensures steady and sustainable progress towards achieving our overarching goals,” they said.

They called for inclusive and improved infrastructures, security, and waste management for the realisation of the Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP) 2052.

Speakers at the forum included Professor Taibat Lawanson of University of Lagos (CHSD-UNILAG).

Other speakers included Alhaji Amusat Azeez, Damilola Odekunle, Rasheed Shittu, Seun Gbogboade, Deji Akinpelu, and Emmanuel Adekunle.

Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Alhaji Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, commended the organisers of the workshop, assuring that the government is prepared to partner real estate developers in the development of low-income housing in the state.

Reports presented included the “Assessment Community Development Projects (January – June 2023), conducted with five communities (Ajegunle-Ikorodu, Ogooluwakitan, Ago Central, Akoka, and Oworonshoki) in Lagos State; Shantytown Empowerment Foundation (SHEF) Community Water Committees; Oworonshoki Youth Forum (OYF) Water Trust Fund; Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP) 2025 Initiatives: Review of Housing Initiatives; and Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP) 2025 Initiatives: Review of Waste Management Initiatives.”

Giving insights on the review of the blueprint in the area of waste management, participants said: “There should be a clear regulatory framework that mandates extended producer responsibility (EPR) and outlines specific requirements for recycling and reuse programs.”

They pointed out that without a robust regulatory structure, there may be a lack of accountability and commitment from producer companies.

They urged government to legislate the Lagos Plastic Policy after a final review.

One of the presentations highlighted key findings from government-sponsored community development initiatives.

It identified abandonment issues in government projects, urging a reevaluation of resource deployment.

The stakeholders expressed a preference for improving existing infrastructure over initiating new projects, emphasizing the importance of practical, community-driven solutions.

Affordability concerns, particularly in water-related projects, emerged as a barrier to widespread community participation, while active community involvement in project maintenance underscored the importance of sustainability planning from the project’s inception.

For the success of private and community-led projects, the workshop suggested the need for effective project management practices across communities.

Community priorities encompass improved security, enhanced power infrastructure, better roads, sanitation facilities, quality education, and a focus on the maintenance and completion of ongoing projects.

