Stakeholders task Kwara gov on sustainable development initiatives

Stakeholders in Kwara State have said that the initiatives of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in governance have contributed to reshaping the state’s socio-economic landscape.

In a statement by a renowned neurosurgeon and pro-chancellor/chairman of the governing council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun (FUHSI), Professor Wale Sulaiman described the governor’s approach as “purposeful and forward-thinking”.

Professor Sulaiman, who commended Governor Abdulrazaq on his six years of development efforts in the state, said that voices from various sectors have acknowledged the progress made during his administration.

Sulaiman, who is also the president of a health advocacy group, the RNZ Foundation, said that, “Governor Abdulrazaq has shown focus in implementing projects that lay a solid foundation for inclusive growth and economic diversification.”

He highlighted projects under the administration, including the Sugar Factory Film Studios, Kwara Innovation Hub, Visual Arts Centre, International Conference Centre, and Finance House, as examples of efforts aimed at creating an enabling environment for private sector engagement and youth empowerment.

“These initiatives reflect a desire to build lasting structures that can stimulate innovation and provide opportunities for the younger generation,” he noted.

Professor Sulaiman, a leading figure in global health advocacy, also emphasised the potential of Kwara’s growing investments in healthcare and agriculture, the sectors he believes can play a transformative role in the state’s future.

“With strategic investment and consistent policy support, Kwara State has the potential to emerge as a medical tourism destination and a key player in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain,” he said, adding that, “Sustaining these efforts will require continued collaboration across sectors.”

As the state reflects on its recent trajectory, Professor Sulaiman called for unity and commitment from all stakeholders to ensure that the gains recorded are not only sustained but built upon for the benefit of future generations.

However, he charged the governor to accord priority, over the next two years, to such areas as job creation, especially for the young population; improved access to good quality education and healthcare through the deployment of innovative technologies in rural communities; investments in technical and vocational skills centres across the state; and community-based strategies to tackle insecurity.

