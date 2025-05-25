Stakeholders stress need for safe schools policy in Bauchi

The imperative for a legal framework and resource plan on safe schools in Bauchi State has been stressed to ensure a conducive school environment that promotes effective learning.

Consequently, an NGO, Syndicate in Supporting Women and Children Initiative (SISWACHI), organised a one-day stakeholders’ engagement over the weekend with the aim of mapping out strategies to achieve the set objectives.

The event brought together policymakers, clergymen, civil society organisations, security agencies, parents, and students to provide feedback and recommendations for the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

In her welcome remarks, Executive Director of SISWACHI, Maryam Mohammed, emphasised the importance of stakeholder engagement in ensuring the policy’s success.

Maryam Mohammed also said that the event aimed to gather feedback and recommendations from stakeholders to ensure the policy meets its desired goals and objectives.

She further explained that the Safe Schools Policy document is a collaborative effort between SISWACHI and the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), supported by the Bauchi State Ministry of Education.

She therefore urged stakeholders to work together to achieve the desired goals, adding that participants were carefully drawn from different communities across the 20 LGAs in Bauchi.

In her speech, WARDC Founder Director, Dr Abiola Akiyode Afolabi, commended SISWACHI’s efforts towards creating a safe school environment.

Abiola Akiyode Afolabi, who was represented by WARDC Director of Operations, Mrs Mary Gorge, said that the participants’ feedback and recommendations will inform the final policy document, ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all children in Bauchi.

Representative of the Bauchi State Ministry of Education, Coordinator, Development Partners, Sa’adatu Usman, expressed the ministry’s commitment to supporting the initiative, which aims to ensure effective learning and teaching.

She explained that the Safe Schools Policy comprises six thematic areas, including security to ensure the safety of students and staff, infrastructure to provide safe and conducive learning environments, health, psychosocial support, emergency response, and more.

According to her, the bill has been passed by the State Assembly and is now awaiting the Governor’s assent to become a legal document for implementation in the state.

Also speaking, a member of WARDC, on behalf of the board management, Aisha Kilishi, appreciated the support from the Ministry of Education as well as stakeholders in the project.

Other highlights of the event included a presentation of the project overview and objectives by Sheila Ibrahim Audu, as well as a group presentation aimed at producing a workable document.

