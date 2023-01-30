Stakeholders stress need for improved commitment to treatment of neglected tropical diseases

The need for improved zeal for political commitment, through high-level advocacy and awareness creation, for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) visibility has been stressed.

The assertion was made by the Zonal Coordinator of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Federal Ministry of Health, Department of Public Health, NTDs Control/Elimination Programme, North East Zone, Hauwa Abubakar in a keynote address during the celebration of the 2023 World NTD Day with the theme: Invest in Neglected Tropical Disease #ACT NOW #ACT TOGETHER held at Dajin village in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State.

Hauwa Abubakar stressed that in order to pay attention to the NTDs, there should be a solicitation for counterpart support, through resource mobilization.

She also said that there should be a strengthening integration and inter-sectoral collaboration between NTDs- WASH by active involvement of Line Ministries such as Environment, Water Resources, Education, Information, National Home Grown School Feeding (NHGSF) and others.

According to her, the concerned agencies should leave no one behind by having disability inclusive agenda and implementing it while more funds should be released by Funders and Government in order to scale up MMDP interventions to other endemic LGAs.

She added that there should be sensitization of Communities for Behavioral change communication (BCC) across the LGAs in the state for Hygiene sustainability.

“It is important to mention that NTDs activities in Bauchi State had recorded tremendous achievements ranging from Trachoma elimination in Trachoma endemic LGAs, Passed several Pre- Transmission assessment surveys conducted over the years, in Lymphatic filariasis interventions, Conducted Epidemiological surveys for Onchocerciasis interventions,” Hauwa stated.

She added that “all endemic LGAs for Schistosomiasis has migrated to ward level in terms of treatment, to enhance Schistosomiasis paradigm shift for elimination as recommended by World Health Organization.”

Hauwa Abubakar stressed that “and more interestingly, the state had scaled up to MMDP interventions, and these included, TT surgeries in all endemic LGAs, Hydrocele surgeries and Lymphoedema Management in some LGAs, Snakebite awareness creation and Management and Yaw’s identification and Management, all with support from Mission to Save the Helpless (MITOSATH) and Health and Development Support (HANDS).”

On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health, NTDs Division, the North-East Zonal Coordinator congratulated all the stakeholders that have continued to support the campaign and sincerely extended appreciation to partner NGOs (MITOSATH and HANDS), for the Tremendous Support towards NTDs Elimination in Bauchi State and in Nigeria at large.





She also appreciated the NTDs control team in the state for taking charge of ownership and tireless effort in NTDs elimination processes.

In her remarks, the Programme Manager of MITOSATH, Esther Ijeoma lamented that NTDs have continued to suffer from a lack of attention from the government and other agencies saying that her NGO will continue to lend a helping hand in giving attention to the NTDs.

Esther Ijeoma commended Bauchi State Government through the BASPHCDA which is paying attention to NTDs by making drugs available for victims in all PHCs across the state.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE