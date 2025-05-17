Stakeholders seek transparent process over selection of new Ekiti monarch

Stakeholders in Emure-Ekiti, Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti State have appealed to the kingmakers and elders in the community to embrace the tradition and customs of the community in filing the vacant Elemure vacant stool.

They insisted that only a transparent process would throw up an acceptable contestant for the vacant coveted stool of the ancient community.

The stool of Elemure of Emure-Ekiti became vacant following the death of Oba Emmanuel Adebayo in May 2024. The late monarch is from the Adumori ruling house.

While the process for the selection of new traditional ruler for the community has commenced in line with the directive of the state government, no fewer than five contestants from Abenimota ruling house have been cleared to contest for the stool.

It was also gathered that few of the contestants have resorted to seeking redress from the court over the selection process.

Speaking, a leader of the ruling house, Prince Omolayo Ogundoro, faulted the reported selection allegedly conducted saying it is against the laid down tradition and customs of selecting a new monarch for the community.

He added that the process of confirmation of eligibility by male bloodline must be adhered to as part of the selection procedures.

He explained that the reported selection was not done transparently, adding that kingmakers must be allowed to do their work without any form of interference or inducement.

According to him, ” All of a sudden, the kingmakers announced that they were going to consult the oracle without the knowledge of the ruling House.

” This was after they did a kangaroo screening where three people were removed from the list of the eight contestants to five,” he said.

A member of the ruling house, who spoke under the condition of anonymity called on the family head and elders in the community to impress it on the kingmakers to carry out due diligence in picking the new monarch relating to the lineage of the contestants.

“Any candidate found to be ineligible must be called out and disqualified. This is not just about tradition, it is about justice, about preserving the identity and honor of Emure Ekiti’s monarchical legacy.

” Only through such openness can the community ensure that the throne is not hijacked by those without legitimate claims.”

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Monifade Afuye, had recently visited the community where he warned traditional chiefs against compromising the process for the selection of the traditional ruler.

“Let us do things in the traditional way. Consult Ifa Oracle and I know only one person will be picked, not two. Don’t allow anyone to use money or political will to influence anything. It is in your own interest, because your town will move forward if you are honest,” she stated.