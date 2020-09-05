Stakeholders seek support on gender violence, responsive budgeting

Stakeholders have urged relevant authorities to join in the crusade to eliminate violence against the female gender in Ebonyi State.

The experts spoke while participating at a one-day training of senior government officials on gender-responsive budgeting.

The training was organised by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Ebonyi State branch with support from EU-UN Spotlight Initiative at Cirenes Hotel Ltd Abakaliki.

Addressing the participants at the workshop, the Program Officer, FIDA, Ebonyi State, Mr. Ike Ogbonnaya, said the training was geared at creating a common understanding of GRB as a tool to promote gender equality, understanding of GRB approach, and articulating the linkages between policy-making, programming and budgeting and the added value of gender-responsive budgeting approaches to policy outcomes.

The resource person, Mr. Chijioke Okegbue, detailed the roles of all the ministries, agencies and civil society organizations (CSOs) and law enforcement agencies in achieving GRB in Ebonyi State.

The participants including Mrs Charity Odio, Gender Officer for Save Motherhood Association, said the training came at the right time as violence against women has recently become a pandemic following COVID-19 lockdown.

She, however, commended the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative for funding the training, noting that the workshop has increased her awareness and understanding of gender issues and the impact of budget and policies.

“Even though the budget has been done, this training has made us understand that there is need to have a shelter home where these victims can be rehabilitated and skills acquisition centre needs to be captured in the budget for the empowerment of women and security of their lives against gender issues.

“Due to early pregnancy, poverty, our girls drop out of school. So the budget can capture free education for the girl-child even after pregnancy so that they can meaningfully contribute to the society and also it should be included in our schools’ curriculum for the children to know certain things on gender violence and measures to take.

Also, Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr. Emmanuel Abba, said that: “We want budget monitoring and public budget audit to see the fund provided to do advocacy to the legislature and local government areas to make sure provisions are made for gender issues.”

A two-man fact-finding committee set up by the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata to visit Yahaya Sharif Aminu in Kano Correctional Centre was denied access to the convicted singer. The committee made up of the NBA 1st Vice President– Mr John Aikpokpo-Martins and the…