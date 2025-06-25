Lagos: Stakeholders seek increased investment at regional ferry safety conference

Stakeholders in the West and Central African Brown Water economy like the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Interferry Association, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) amongst others on Wednesday converged at the Regional Ferry Safety Conference hosted by the Lagos State Government, calling for improved investment and reform of ferry service operations across West and Central African region.

Delivering the keynote address during the conference, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Hamzat Oriyomi reeled out the investment that the State has put into ensuring waterways safety remains safe and efficient.

According to the Lagos Governor, “I stand before you today with great pride and conviction to welcome you to Lagos State, the vibrant commercial heart of Nigeria, and a city renowned for Its innovation and diversity. It is both an honor and a responsibility for us to host this pivotal Regional Ferry Safety Conference, and | commend the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) for spearheading this crucial initiative alongside MOWCA and INTERFERRY.

“Lagos has made substantial investments in modern jetties, ferry terminals, cutting edge digital monitoring systems, and comprehensive capacity building initiatives—all aimed at safeguarding our citizens.

“Through LASWA, we have deployed patrol and rescue boats, equipped our services with state-of-the-art safety gear, and established the first-ever Inland Waterways Monitoring and Data Management Centre.

“We have implemented stricter operational guidelines and introduced the locally built Omi Bus standard ferries to enhance our regional capabilities.

“However, we must recognise that ferry safety transcends local boundaries, it is a regional imperative. This is precisely why today’s gathering is critical. We, as West and Central African states, must forge common safety frameworks, share crucial data and intelligence, standardise training protocols, and embrace innovative technologies that elevate navigation and emergency response to revolutionise ferry safety in our region.

“Let this conference catalyse change. Together, we must foster partnerships, align our policies, and pursue actionable solutions that will leave a lasting impact long after we depart.”

Also speaking at the conference, the Secretary General of MOWCA, Dr Paul Adalikwu explained that the choice of Lagos as the host of the Ferry Safety Conference was predicated on the fact that Lagos is a cosmopolitan city that operates a multimodal transport services system and has 22 per cent water coverage area with an average of about 60,000 daily commuters crisscrossing the mainland and islands.

In the words of the MOWCA Secretary General, “Recognising the vital role that ferry services play in connecting communities, supporting local economies, and providing essential mobility across rivers, lakes, and seas, MOWCA was privileged to attend the 48” edition of the Interferry Conference held in the city of Marrakech, Republic of Morocco in October 2024. The conference provided an opportunity to meet global industry majors like Interferry and other ferry operators.

“The event was used to escalate discussions on issues of high ferry accidents/incidences in the MOWCA subregion with particular emphasis on countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amongst others.

“It was graciously agreed to host a conference that focuses on ferry safety operations and picked Lagos State to host the conference because the State had put in place a robust water transport authority, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).”

In his presentation, the Chairman of Interferry, Tim Mooney stated that his company is bringing capital infusion into Nigeria, and into Lagos to improve and help change ferry operations.

Also delivering a paper, the Managing Director of NIWA, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to ensuring safer, more efficient, and sustainable transportation across Nigeria’s inland waterways.

The NIWA boss commended the conveners of the conference—LASWA, MOWCA, and INTERFERRY—for driving forward the conversation around ferry safety. He stressed that ensuring the safety of passengers and crew on Nigeria’s waterways requires innovation, collaboration, and the integration of transport solutions.

Mr. Oyebamiji highlighted NIWA’s ongoing partnerships with key stakeholders including LASWA, ATBOWATON, WABOTAN, and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria. These collaborations, he noted, are essential in enhancing safety standards, improving emergency response protocols, and promoting sustainable practices in the inland water transport sector.

Also speaking, the General Manager of LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel reinforced the need for cross-border policy harmonisation and stronger technical standards to ensure that ferry transport becomes a dependable and environmentally sustainable mode of transportation throughout Africa.

He echoed the Governor’s commitment, emphasising the need for policy harmonisation, stronger technical standards, and innovative safety practices.

“We are here to forge a safer, more resilient future for ferry transport across Africa’s waterways. We must harness innovation, real-time data, and advanced vessel technologies to protect lives and position ferry transport as a key driver in Africa’s blue economy,” he said.