The Abuja Archbishop Emeritus, John Cardinal Onaiyekan and other stakeholders have asked the Nigerian government to fund The Scout Association of Nigeria (TSAN) to end criminality and youth restiveness.

Addressing journalists at the Nigeria Scout Parade and President Awards (NISPPA-2023), Onaiyekan said members of Scout are constantly given the principles of scouting, especially being prepared, live in peace with one another, and to be honest.

He said most governments give full support to organisations like the scout and other organisations that encourage young people to come together and live a life of mutual understanding.

“So, the scout deserves support that the government Lynn can give to them. I am glad that some important people in government are here, it is a good sign and I do hope that it is translated into active and concrete support for the scout.

“I am sure that they are not asking for money, but there are many ways the government can support the scout movement so that they can carry out their work with less stress”, he noted.

Also, Joseph Ihemedu, member, Africa Scout Committee also called on the federal government to effectively fund the outfit to ensure an end to criminality, youth mismanagement, cultism, terrorism, and other negative vices in the country.

He blamed criminality, terrorism, drug abuse, trafficking of persons, and prostitution on the clear absence of the role of scouting in tailoring the minds of young people towards the right paths in life.

“Before the Nigeria civil world and soon after that Scouts played a lot of role in Nigeria, in modeling the character of the young ones both in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

“Scouting is an informal education system and methodology to raise the young ones to better citizens in their characters. So, the absence of government recognition and perhaps making it part of the curriculum of their formal educational system is a major challenge to scouting.

“And again the attitude of citizens is also a challenge towards scouting. Some people still express the excitement, some also express the surprise that scouting still exists.

“Scouting should exist strongly in every institutions of learner, be it primary, secondary or tertiary institutions, because it is scouting and the activities of scouting that can take away the young ones from the societal vices of drugs abuse, robberies, kidnapping, prostitution and the rest of them,” he said.





The State Scout Commissioner (SSC), Borno State, Dr Abiso Kabir, said the programme won’t be one-off as it is aimed at uniting scouts across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

“This is the first time we are uniting all over the 36 states and the FCT to meet and parade together. The programme won’t be one-off. It is going to be held annually. We are hoping to improve on this. Scouting activities would be a live and continuous programme for next year and coming generation,” Kabir said.

