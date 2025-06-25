Stakeholders meet on 4th OGP National Action Plan

Stakeholders in the Open Government Partnership met in Abuja on Monday to develop the 4th OGP National Action Plan.

The event attracted key OGP stakeholders and senior officials from government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Both state and non-state OGP actors, from national and sub-national levels, expressed their commitment to fulfilling the OGP objectives. Leading civil society organisations (CSOs) and government officials resolved to strengthen collaboration to enhance service delivery to citizens.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, while speaking, assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu is determined to deliver on his Renewed Hope agenda and make life better for all citizens.

The OGP National Coordinator, Gloria Ahmed, said the 4th National Action Plan is expected to align with the Renewed Hope agenda of the president and the Presidential Delivery Priorities.

The OGP non-state actor co‑chair, Nma‑Nnaobi Ayodele, said the 4th National Action Plan would reflect the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and offer a pragmatic approach to achieve service delivery to citizens.

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, said all relevant MDAs would work with civil societies to achieve the OGP objectives.

National Team Leader, Partnership for Agile Governance and Climate Engagement (PACE), Ifeanyi Peters Ugwuoke, urged governments at all levels to be more proactive in ensuring a better life for citizens, particularly the downtrodden and vulnerable.

The OGP Civil Society Adviser, Uchenna Arisukwu, lauded all partners for their commitment to actualising the OGP goals and then charged them to do more.

