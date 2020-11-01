Stakeholders laud World bank, KSCSDP partnership in the provision of infrastructure in communities

Kabba community, in Kogi State, stakeholders have commended the World Bank and the Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency, (KSCSDP), for the provision and upgrading of infrastructures in the area.

The Obaro of Kabba His Royal Majesty, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, stated at the St. Barnabas’ College Kabba, during the commissioning of science laboratories, boreholes and skill acquisition training centre, constructed by KSCSDP in partnership with the community

He charged the church who is regulating the affairs of the school to help make financial contributions towards the standard of the school and urged well to do citizens of the community to shun all act of politicking by bringing development to their communities.

The Royal father enjoined the students to balance the use of social media and their academics, noting that the faith of the community lies in their capacity to excel in their academics.

He said “in line with its mandate to help people at the grassroots improve their standard of living and help build structures to aid communal growth, the state Community and Social Development Agency has commissioned a block of two classrooms laboratories, training equipment for skills acquisition centre and a borehole projects for the use of the people.

Speaking also, the president of Kabba Development Union (KDU), Engr. Emmanuel Ajibero who described the privilege given to them by KSCSDP as “walking the talk”, pleaded that like Oliver Twist, they won’t fail to ask for more, as the community needs an ICT centre to complement their skill acquisition training centre.

According to him, De-Family club in the community provided the ten per cent counterpart funding of the St. Barnabas Secondary School project on behalf of the Fehinti community where the school is located, while Kabba Development Union, (KDU), provided the other counterpart funds for the skill acquisition centre for the entire Owe community.

Earlier in his speech the General Manager of the agency, Momoh Jimoh Dauda commends the community for the choice of project, noting that education is the bedrock of national building.

While acknowledging the transparency and accountability of the project done, he disclosed that for the ICT project requested for, the agency would help them in making it a reality.

He further thanked the governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for the support to impact and reach out to the rural communities which he said is under a new Programme which the state government has approved.

The Board Chairman of the Agency, Mr Raphael Okomoda, disclosed that one of the mandates of KSCSDA is to drive Community Development Programmes which allows communities to take ownership of the project executed without any form of interference.

According to him, the agency is also mandated to develop, implement and execute micro-social projects which will have direct impacts on the grassroots.

He further advised the students and the school management to build first-class science students for the community and the country.

In her remark, the execution committee chairperson, Mrs Florence Bobinihi, thanked the agency and her team for a selfless job, stressing that the principal of the school must ensure to produce quality science students and create modalities to maintain the structures.

In his remark, the president of De-Family club, Mr Gbenga Alepa, disclosed that the vision to build a science laboratory was a vision of the Obaro of Kabba a few years ago, which he sold to his club members.

According to him, the Obaro was bordered by the inability of the community student to access science equipment and learn science courses effectively and pleaded for maintenance of the building and proper usage of the equipment to build global scientists.

The principal of the benefiting school, Mr Teddy thanked the agency and everyone that contributed to make the project a reality, promising that the school under his watch will ensure the laboratories are put to proper use and produce world-class scientists.

