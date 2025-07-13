Stakeholders laud GTCO’s London listing, as experts explain dual offer to investors

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has received widespread commendation from stakeholders in Nigeria’s financial sector following its historic direct listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)—a bold move that reflected the Group’s global growth ambitions and underscores Nigeria’s increasing significance in international capital markets.

In a significant show of confidence, GTCO also completed a dual listing by announcing the admission of 2.29 billion additional ordinary shares on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), priced at N70 per share, as part of a broader public offer. This was confirmed in a market bulletin issued by the NGX on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The new listing brings GTCO’s total issued and fully paid shares to 36.43 billion, up from 34.14 billion previously.

Financial commentator Ken Giami, writing via his X handle (@Ken_Giami), hailed the London listing as a “defining moment” for West Africa’s financial ecosystem:

“This isn’t just a corporate milestone; it’s a bold signal to the world that African institutions are ready to compete globally—with confidence, transparency, and resilience. Congratulations to the GTCO leadership. This is the kind of visionary execution that inspires a new generation of African leaders.”

GTCO confirmed that its entire issued share capital has now been admitted to the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Official List, and its shares are actively trading on the LSE’s Main Market under the ticker “GTHC.” The company has indicated plans to change this to “GTCO” to reflect its current branding and to align with the cancellation of its Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

Erhi Obebeduo, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, noted that the listing demonstrates GTCO’s adherence to international best practices and strengthens its long-term capital strategy:

“This development enhances our visibility among global institutional investors and reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth as a diversified financial services group.”

GTCO’s transformation from a traditional banking entity into a broad-based financial platform—spanning retail and corporate banking, asset management, and payments—continues to gather momentum. Citigroup served as the sole global coordinator for the London listing.

The admission of 2.29 billion new shares on the NGX is seen as part of GTCO’s efforts to comply early with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalization directive, which mandates banks to boost their capital bases. The move also provides the Group with fresh funds to pursue expansion and strengthen its balance sheet.

However, the increased number of shares raises questions around potential dilution. According to financial literacy platform Money Africa:

“If you bought GTCO shares at N70 before this listing, your position is currently flat—no gain, no loss. But going forward, much depends on how the market reacts to the increased supply and what GTCO does with the new capital.”

They further noted that: “Market capitalization has grown, but so has the number of people sharing in future earnings. If earnings don’t grow significantly, each share could represent slightly less value.”

As a bellwether stock in Nigeria’s financial market, GTCO’s performance is often seen as a reflection of broader investor sentiment in the banking sector. Analysts suggest that how the Group communicates and executes its capital deployment strategy in the coming weeks will be crucial.

“This is a bold move—but bold moves only pay off with a clear plan and solid execution. Now, the market is watching,” Money Africa added.

