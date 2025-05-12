Stakeholders laud Cross River govt-EFCC partnership on digital literacy

Major stakeholders have lauded the Cross River government’s innovative partnership between its Teachers Continuous Training Institute (TCTI), Biase, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to equip Nigerian youth with crucial digital literacy skills.

According to a statement by the Institute, this followed the formalization of a landmark partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on April 30 this year, at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

It explained that Professor Taoheed Adedoja, former Minister of Sports and Special Duties and current Director-General of the Cross River State TCTI, along with the Cross River State TCTI team, finalized and formalised the collaboration with the EFCC.

It stated that the synergy laid the groundwork for a collaborative effort to develop and implement comprehensive digital literacy and cybersecurity programs. These initiatives are designed to harness Nigeria’s growing pool of talent and direct it toward legitimate opportunities within the digital economy.

According to it, ” Dr. Adekunle Adekola, a Senior Education Specialist at the World Bank’s Abuja office, expressed his enthusiasm for the high-level collaboration, emphasizing its significance for national development.

He stated that the partnership demonstrates the nation’s commitment to providing global digital knowledge to its vast populace. Dr. Adekola explains that the training would significantly enhance the digital capabilities of both the workforce and the younger generation in the global digital landscape.

“This partnership will improve the quality of digital literacy, not just for the trainees but also for state and non-state actors, ultimately impacting the nation overall,” Adekola remarked. “It will foster collaboration and cooperation, enhance the skills of the trainees, and promote increased knowledge sharing.

Furthermore, it will strengthen the partnership between the state and federal governments, as exemplified by the EFCC and the Cross River State government, which is highly commendable.”

It further explained that Professor Chris Igodan, President of the Institute for International Training and Development, Ohio, USA, lauded the initiative as “excellent out-of-the-box thinking.” Igodan believes it will generate global goodwill while empowering unemployed youth with high-level digital skills, positioning them as key players in Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

“This will further strengthen our hands-on vocational education system and facilitate the attainment of minimum standards for utilization by the Nigerian government,” Professor Igodan added, praising the EFCC for its partnership with the Cross River TCTI.

It added that Hon Philip Obin, Special Adviser to the Governor of Cross River State on Digital Economy, expressed his excitement about the project.

According to him, “This is a very important development, a win-win for our nation,” he stated. “The training is important for injecting relevant digital literacy proficiency into young people. Professor Adedoja’s dedication to this cause gives me confidence in a positive future. As Special Adviser, I am proud that Cross River State is taking the lead in the digital space, and I commend the Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, on this achievement.”

The statement further added that Dr. Emmanuel Omini, Acting Director of the Center for Digital Literacy and Emerging Skills at TCTI and a member of the delegation to the EFCC headquarters, echoed this sentiment. He emphasized the significance of TCTI’s role in promoting digital literacy training nationwide, seeing it as a major role for Cross River State.

It further explained that during the signing, the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, had stated that the three-year joint efforts will see both institutions develop a standardized nationwide digital literacy framework and certification program, as well as launch cybersecurity training for personnel.

According to him, “We can integrate this into our preventive measures and that’s where we see the need for synergy with the Institute,” Mr. Olukoyede explained. “This MOU is a viable framework, and we will immediately operationalize its provisions.”

The EFCC Chair further hinted that: “This partnership aligns with the EFCC’s preventive strategy through education and empowerment. Together with the TCTI, we are building a digital future that safeguards our economy and uplifts Nigerian youth.”

The anti-graft Chairman expressed his belief in the potential to reorient idle youth through skills acquisition. “It is when they possess basic skills that we can encourage them to engage in productive activities. I want to affirm our alignment with the proposal on digital skill acquisition for youths and our commitment to this collaboration.”