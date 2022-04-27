Stakeholders kick as SON scheme to return to ports

In 2011, the Federal Government sacked some agencies of government from the ports to further improve the nation’s Ease Of Doing Business (EODB) ranking Index, which was very abysmal at that time. However, recent plans by one of the affected agencies to return to the ports has drawn stakeholders’ ire, writes TOLA ADENUBI.

Seaports are one of the indexes of measurement by the World Bank on the Ease Of Doing Business (EODB) report around the world, and, in a world where 80 per cent of trade is seaborne, ports when well managed are enablers of development.

To improve Nigeria’s ranking on the EODB, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo launched the second National Action Plan on Ease of Doing Business as part of the administration’s medium-term Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (EGRP) to build a globally competitive economy.

To implement the National Action Plan on EODB, the FG reformed the ports and that led to the sack of several agencies of government that had been earlier sacked by the administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan in 2011, but had found their way back to the ports.

The agencies sacked include Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON); Port Quarantine Services; National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (FEPA), among others.

However, of all the agencies sacked from the seaports, SON has been lobbying stakeholders, lawmakers and even the executive on the need to return to the port saying, the country should be saved from the importation of substandard products.





According to the Director-General of the agency, Mallam Farouq Salim, during a stakeholders sensitisation forum, themed ‘Standards Save Lives, Grow Economy,’ the SON boss lamented that Customs is only doing random checking of 10 out of 100 containers coming to the seaports and border stations which have resulted in the high influx of substandard products into the country.

But the DG’s call has been rebuffed by stakeholders who disclosed that SON’s returning to the seaports will drag Nigeria down the ladder of EODB.

Stakeholders who do not support the return of SON to the seaport argued that rather than seek a return to the seaports, the agency should strike a balance between core quality standards, regulatory obligations and revenue collection.

A former President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr Eugene Nweke, said SON’s absence in the ports has nothing to do with the influx of substandard products into the country, but with revenue generation.

In the words of Nweke, “My emphasis being that, the SON non-participation in physical examination or as christened non-presence in the port, has little or nothing with the influx of the substandard goods into the ports. The SON should be bold to confront their fears for the sake of the nation, and stop playing to the gallery.

“When a standard regulatory agency tilts or fails to strike a balance between its core quality standard regulatory obligations and revenue obligations, one will be achieved greater at the detriment of the other. Most of the regulatory agencies should stop emulating the Customs. Customs core obligation is revenue generation; and to curb activities that limit it from achieving bumper revenue generation, hence, anti-smuggling operations.”

Nweke explained that the reasons why sub-standard cargoes were not shipped to neighbouring countries were because shipping companies are penalised for bringing in substandard cargoes. He stated further that Nigeria must have a national shipping policy that must be obeyed by foreign shipping lines operating and wishing to do business in the country.

“Ever wondered how come the shipping lines deliver only standards trade goods to other neighbouring West African ports? Do you think it is because of the compliance nature of the trading public? Certainly not.

“Their countries trade & shipping policies are explicit. Goods coming into their country ports must meet the national quality specifications, failing to do so, the shipping lines will be penalized, and in most instances, the shipping lines are made to ship back the goods to the origin port at its expense.

“It is a national shipping law and it must be obeyed by any shipping line wishing to do business with their country. Have you also noticed that goods whose final destination is Nigeria but trans-shiped to any of the West African countries are adequately monitored at stripping operations, just to ensure that, not even a product carelessly enters the street, talk less of the market?

“NESREA at inception achieved such feats. Our product quality standards must remain our national standard, with no compromise to it, as evidenced both in policy application and in practice. The SON knew too well that its greatest challenge stems from its lack of regulatory control over the shipping lines.

“One would have expected that SON, other than accusing the Customs NICIS 2 as the cause of its non-achieving desired quality regulatory objectives, should partner with the Customs and fashion out a Container Security Initiative (CSI) as obtained in other importing climes.

“America, Britain, South Africa, and many other countries do import from China as well, but signed up into a CSI known as the Advance Manifest Rule (AMR) or Automated Manifest System (AMS) with the China/Shipping line. Six rules are involved; one of such rules states that carriers will have to transmit cargo declaration to the nation’s Customs Authority at least 24 hours prior to commencement of loading operations at the port of loading.

“After documentary checks by Customs and other regulatory agencies, the Customs will notify the carrier of those shipments that are permitted to enter the nation’s respective port of discharge. This is my strong position on these important issues of the influx of substandard products into our country. We must resolve to do something entirely different,” he warned.

On his own, the managing director, Widescope International Logistics Limited, Dr Segun Musa, bemoaned clearing agents calling for the return of SON to seaports, saying they may have been compromised.

Musa argued that SON and some other agencies were sacked from the seaports in 2011 for frustrating cargo clearance procedures.

He said in the 21st century, cargo clearance is digitalised and automated worldwide but wondered why people will decide to drag the industry backwards over personal interest.

“We live in the 21 century where cargo clearance activities globally are being automated and clearance processing is now being digitalised. Why will some groups be so myopic to drag us back due to personal interests?

“It is obvious that not everyone that claimed to be stakeholders are truly stakeholders but some is only interested in satisfying their pockets. I was surprised to read that some stakeholders gathered to endorse the return of SON to the ports.

“For every critical stakeholder in the maritime industry who has been around for over 10 years now, such person would easily remember why we agitated for the removal of SON, NAFDAC and other multiple agencies whose roles in the ports are frustrating cargo clearance and trade facilitation.

“I am highly disappointed in all the self-acclaimed stakeholders that endorsed this backwardness for our industry and assured that such proposal shall never see the light of the day. The world is advancing and it’s better to join, otherwise, the world would advance without Nigeria and the only methodological approach is to embrace technological solutions to automate our systems.

“We live in a global neighbourhood where every country has advanced and keeps advancing its modus operandi in cargo clearance and ports operations to reduce physical contacts and encourage systems connectivity to ease port processes.

“We are working tirelessly to remove the few agencies in the ports and encouraging them to hook up to technology and systems audit available on the Customs platform that pushes all commodities to respective regulatory agencies and profiles any import not duly released to identify how it was exited.”

“How could any genuine stakeholder propose or prefer a step back to analogue instead of digital for our port Industry”?