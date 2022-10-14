Stakeholders kick against move to appoint another Interim administrator for NDDC

Stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have raised the alarm over another sinister plot of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, to appoint yet another interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The group, under the auspices of the Centre for Fairness and Accountability (CEFA) noted that the move is being spearheaded by the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs in conjunction with enemies of the region to undermine the relative peaceful coexistence currently enjoyed in the Niger Delta.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ebitimi Fubara, the group noted that:”We have it on good authority that there are plans orchestrated by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs alongside with enemies of the region to appoint yet another Interim Administration to oversee the NDDC; a move which will re-awake hostility in the region and destroy the efforts of Mr President at ensuring peace in the Niger Delta region.

“We are aware that the plot is to project the appointment of a Director in NDDC as Sole Administrator so that he can be at the beck and call of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana.

“We are also not oblivious of the constant interference of the Minister with the day to day running of the NDDC. How he imposes on the MD his list of preferred contractors for payment is no longer news.’

“This is despite a subsisting order of court restraining the Minister, Mr Okon Umana Okon from this mindless show of administrative recklessness, unfairness and daylight wickedness.”

The group recalled the earlier warning issued in this regard by elders and leaders of the region, including Chief Edwin Clark that appointment of another interim administration will be vehemently resisted and make the region ungovernable.

The group further stated that:”We wonder why it seems to be taking eternity to constitute a board for the NDDC considering the fact that it has been without one since the inception of this administration which is against the NDDC Act.

“We strongly call on the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami who is the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege CFR; the Minister of State for Petroleum, H.E. Chief Timipre Silva and other stakeholders to quickly intervene before this issue snowballs into a messy one. We therefore urge Mr President to constitute a substantive board to govern the NDDC”, the statement concluded.

