Stakeholders in Ogbomoso intensify efforts on creation of new Oyo State

Major stakeholders in Ogbomoso have further intensified efforts on their demand for the creation of new Oyo State out of the current Oyo State, with Ogbomoso as its capital town.

At a recent Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Review held in Lagos for the South-West zone, one of the stakeholders, Rear Admiral Jacob Ajani (retd), on behalf of Ogbomoso community, led a high-powered delegation on behalf of Oba Ghandi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomoso to present the position of the community for the creation of the New Oyo State.

The crux of the presentation was the creation of the new state comprising 19 out of the present 33 local government areas, while Ibadan and Ibarapa zones, consisting of the remaining 14 local governments would evolve into Ibadan State.

This demand for the new Oyo State with Ogbomoso as the capital is hinged on the vast economic resources available within the new state as well as the acceptable level of infrastructure currently existing in Ogbomoso which is adequate enough to make the town qualify as the state capital.

Also speaking on the issue, another stakeholder and President of Ogbomoso Recreation Club, Dr Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown, who has been an advocate of New Oyo State, affirmed that the Ogbomoso community is unrelenting in achieving the need of the new state status and all hands are on deck to support the smooth take-off of the state once approved by the Federal Government.

“The creation of a new state is long overdue. There is actually no doubt about the fact that the creation of additional states will put Ogbomoso in the limelight of achieving its full potential politically, economically, and socially among others,” he said.

He also noted that the state creation committee of the zone shall continue to work to achieve this objective and follow up with political leadership from time to time.

“Ogbomosoland is made up of five local government and all the community leaders are happy with the ongoing efforts and looking forward to seeing the new state creation become a reality,” Oladeji-Johnbrown said.

