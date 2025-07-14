Stakeholders hail IDIPR’s N137.9bn income, grassroots empowerment strides

Yemi Funso-Oke

Stakeholders have commended the Ijebu Development Initiative on Poverty Reduction (IDIPR) for its impressive financial performance and expansive grassroots empowerment programmes during its 25th Annual General Meeting held recently in Ijebu-Ode.

Chairman of the initiative, Prof. Abeke Adesanya, revealed that IDIPR recorded its highest-ever gross income of N137.9 million in the 2024 financial year—double its previous record—despite Nigeria’s tough economic conditions, including inflation and food insecurity.

Adesanya said the initiative had remained a catalyst for socioeconomic transformation in Ijebuland, with significant achievements in enterprise development, agriculture, youth empowerment, and education.

To date, IDIPR has conducted 188 capacity-building workshops, training over 19,000 individuals, while its Eriwe Farm Village has hosted 275 interns and students on industrial attachment. Its microfinance scheme has disbursed N1.85 billion in revolving loans to 13,462 beneficiaries, with a 99.1 per cent loan recovery rate.

In the agricultural sector, IDIPR’s aquaculture unit produced 1,782 metric tonnes of catfish valued at N4.73 billion, alongside major contributions from poultry, piggery, and rubber plantations, which generated N197.5 million from 190 tonnes of latex.

The Tricycle Transport Scheme, backed by a cumulative N990 million interest-free loan from the Grand Patron, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has distributed 850 tricycles, with 530 fully repaid, achieving a 100 per cent recovery rate.

The initiative also launched the Prof. Akinlawon Mabogunje Digital Skills Centre, now an internationally certified training and testing hub for digital literacy in the region.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees Chairman, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, announced his retirement and introduced Otunba Lekan Bello as his successor, a move that was received with a standing ovation.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

