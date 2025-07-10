Stakeholders, govt urged to accord SMEs attention to rescue nation’s economy

GOVERNMENTS and stakeholders in the Nigeria’s economy have been charged to accord Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) more attention in order to rescue the nation’s economy.

Delivering the sixth inaugural lecture of the Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, titled, Taking SMEs to the next level: strategic human resource management to the rescue, a professor of Business Administration, Moriam Aremu, said that SMEs, when flourished, can be the key to unlocking various golden opportunities to solve unemployment and economic problems in the country.

Professor Aremu, who said that statistics have shown that SMEs contribute over 55% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and over 65% of total employment in developed economies, added that SMEs also play a significant role in national development by contributing 60% of GDP and over 70% of total employment in developing economies.

The university don, however, lamented that about 70 per cent of Small Enterprises in Nigeria failed within the first five years of operation, calling for greater efforts to rescue the fatality rate of SMEs in the country.

“Taking SMEs to the next level is crucial for sustainable and inclusive growth and development. This is because they fuel innovation and competition, sustain competitiveness in operating environment and represent the lifeblood of local economies and communities.

Small and Medium Enterprises are germane in enhancing economic development and are pivotal in the transition of economies to a digital and sustainable future.

The professor of Business Administration, therefore, advised that SMEs owners need to rescue and revolutionalise the business through effective and efficient human resource management.

She urged all stakeholders to join hands in taking SMEs to the next level, saying that, “if SMEs is given the deserved attention and SMEs owners embrace human resource management functions, the

Nigerian economy will surpass expectations”.

Meanwhile, the university don recommended that SMEs should focus more on internal strategic management variables such as

training, recruitment process, capital base, profit and employment in order to enhance business performance and sustainable development.

“SMEs should continually employ the best human resource (HR) practices through effective recruitment and selection to get the best ingenious employees that would exhibit positive traits so as to effectively foster team spirit, task cohesiveness, rescue and enhance efficiency of SMEs.

“SMEs should adopt effective leadership in order to motivate employees, promote teamwork and employee willingness to accept responsibility in order to enhance productivity.

“Social media marketing should be employed by Small and Medium Enterprises in order to enhance performance. SMEs should see social media marketing as a mean of competing globally.

“SMEs should always evaluate ingenious human resource accounting practices on yearly bases and comparing it with previous years in order to assess performance with a view to raking improvements where necessary so as to rescue the sector.

“SMEs should key into influencing consumer’s mood towards achieving better influence.

“Owners and managers of SMEs should pay adequate attention to product packaging and display if they desire greater improvement in their businesses. Product packaging and display influence customers’ positive attitude towards impulse purchases and willingness to buy.

