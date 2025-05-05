Stakeholders drum support for transition to renewable energy in Nigeria

Stakeholders in the power and energy generation and distribution sector from Nigeria and other African countries have emphasised the urgent need for Nigeria to explore ways to transit to renewable energy sources.

The call was made at the First National Legislative Conference and Expo on Renewable Energy organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the auspices of its Parliamentary Development Programme (PDP) at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos on Monday.

Those who spoke besides Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, included First deputy speaker, Ghanaian Parliament, Prof. Benard Afliator who represented the Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin; UNDP Resident Representative, Mrs Elsie Attafuah; executive director, INCLUDE Knowledge Platform, Anika Altaf; chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene; Abia state commissioner for Power and Utilities, Engr Ikechukwu Monday; Special Adviser to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state on Energy, Oil and Gas, Chief Kingsley Nnaji; consultant to Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Climate change, Prof. Chinwe Ogbuagu, and, several others.

The UNDP representative lamented that Nigeria was losing over N2 billion annually due to lack of steady power supply saying that agricultural produce such as yam, and, fruits, and vegetables were being wasted as a result of poor power supply.

She stated that the situation also has created lack of job opportunities as following her organisation’s intervention in the sad situation by providing farmers with power generating facilities in some affected states in the Northern part of the gesture increased the number of farmers and their gains.

In her own remarks, the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform boss stated that over 600 million Africans do not have access to power at all, and, commended the House of Representatives Renewable Energy Committee for championing the crusade for Nigeria’s transition to renewable energy sources.

The Abia, Enugu, and Osun state government representative in their separate speeches underscored the importance of Nigeria exploring ways to improve and create sustainable power and energy supply.

Encouraged by the commendations from the various stakeholders for organising the conference, the Speaker of the House of Representatives said his administration prioritised the need for the country to transition to renewable energy because it has become globally embraced.

Speaker Abbas said “I am especially pleased to recognise the presence of the Speakers and parliamentary delegations from key African countries, who are either here in person or represented by senior officials. Indeed, your attendance demonstrates the importance our continent places on the transition to clean energy. I also warmly acknowledge Members of Parliament from Nigeria and other countries across Africa and the world. Your participation affirms the seriousness and global relevance of the subject before us.

“This conference marks a crucial step for the House of Representatives to engage in the global response to a critical challenge. We recognise that Nigeria and the global community must embrace a transformative shift toward sustainable energy systems. This change is vital not just for economic growth and energy security but also for enhancing environmental resilience and ensuring equity for future generations. In line with this commitment, the 10th House of Representatives made the important decision to establish a standing Committee on Renewable Energy.

“It is no longer a niche concern but a cornerstone of global development policy. In 2024, renewable energy additions reached five hundred eighty-five gigawatts, accounting for over ninety-two per cent of new power generation capacity worldwide. The total installed capacity for renewable energy now exceeds four thousand four hundred forty-eight gigawatts, marking a fifteen per cent year-on-year increase.

“This expansion, led by solar and wind technologies, underscores their cost-effectiveness and scalability.

“Financial flows toward clean energy reinforce this trend. In 2023, of the estimated global energy investment of 2.8 trillion dollars, 1.7 trillion was committed to renewable energy, energy efficiency, and electric mobility. This shift in capital allocation signifies a structural reorientation of the global energy economy, where more sustainable alternatives are increasingly displacing fossil fuels.

“For Nigeria, a country that relies heavily on fossil fuel exports for its earnings, this transition presents both challenges and opportunities. As the global market shifts toward cleaner energy, countries like Nigeria will have no choice but to diversify their economy to maintain their financial stability while seeking investments in renewable energy sources to align with global trends.

“The transition to renewable energy is not just an economic necessity; it holds substantial implications for national policy agendas. Renewable energy has become central to initiatives aimed at fostering inclusive economic growth, climate adaptation, and industrial innovation. Countries that have embraced this change have decreased their vulnerability to global fuel price fluctuations, improved energy access, and positioned themselves as leaders in the low-carbon economy.

“Robust legislation and oversight are vital in supporting these national achievements. For instance, Egypt’s Renewable Energy Law, enacted in 2014, has spurred investments in solar and wind power. Meanwhile, the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive establishes binding national targets and promotes harmonized planning. In Germany, early legislation like the Renewable Energy Sources Act paved the way for decentralized energy generation and garnered widespread support.

Across Africa and in other emerging economies, parliaments have taken the lead in implementing frameworks that promote independent power production, support decentralized energy systems, and encourage innovation. These proactive legislative initiatives demonstrate that strong institutional leadership is essential for driving successful energy transitions.

“Nigeria is committed to global energy reform, as demonstrated in the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives, which prioritises energy reform. Specifically, Strategic Objective 8.5 of our Agenda aims to promote the transition to renewable energy while enhancing clean energy production and access. To achieve this, we are enacting laws that encourage private investment in renewable energy, including offering tax incentives and targeted financing. Just a few weeks ago, the House of Representatives passed new tax reform bills that eliminate VAT on renewable energy and compressed natural gas (CNG), among other measures. We are also working to provide legal backing for the government’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy adopted in 2015, which seeks to boost the use of renewable energy, improve energy efficiency, and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We acknowledge the urgent need to provide more access to clean cooking fuels, as this is crucial for public health and the environment. These initiatives are being developed in close collaboration with stakeholders, and the House Committee on Renewable Energy is coordinating legislative priorities in this area”, Speaker Abbas stated further.

“Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, which outlines a pathway to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, remains a central pillar of our national development strategy. Complementary policies such as the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Policy, launched in March 2025, are intended to mobilise climate finance and strengthen project bankability.

“On the continental stage, Nigeria has assumed a leadership role. Through our participation in the Mission 300 Initiative with the World Bank and the African Development Bank, we are working to provide electricity to three hundred million Africans by 2030.

“While progress has been made, the road ahead requires sustained effort. The success of this transition depends on coherent actions across all institutions. Legislators must establish sound legal foundations. The executive must implement with integrity and urgency. The private sector must invest in innovation and scale. Civil society must foster awareness, inclusion and accountability.

This conference, therefore, provides an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment”, the Reps Speak emphasised further.

The resolutions adopted here should lead to concrete outcomes, including model legislation, greater investments, and the adoption of new technologies.

“I commend the House Committee on Renewable Energy for providing this platform for engagement. I thank our international and domestic partners, our colleagues from sister African parliaments, and all those who have contributed to the success of this initiative. It is essential that we prioritise the sharing of experiences among sister African parliaments to strengthen our collective efforts”, Speaker Abbas stated further.

Earlier, Hon. Ogene in his speech stated that his committee was compelled to organise the conference so help the country transit from relies on fossil fuels to renewable energy to accelerate industrial growth and create employment opportunities.

