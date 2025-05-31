Stakeholders dismiss claims of China’s ulterior motives in Africa

Stakeholders in diplomacy, academia, and the media have dismissed claims of China’s ulterior motives in Africa, stating that the Asian power remains a key development partner on the continent.

They disclosed this at the Media Executives Forum and Book Launch in Abuja, which featured the unveiling of books titled, ‘Balancing the Narrative: China-Africa Relations’ authored by a Nigerian journalist, Raphael Oni.

The launch brought together diplomats, media professionals, and scholars to discuss the impact and perception of China’s growing involvement in Africa.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of Chinese Studies in Nigeria, Charles Onaikwe, commended Oni’s work, stating that it contributes to knowledge-driven cooperation. “There are myths surrounding China-Africa relations, but what we need is deeper understanding and accurate information,” he noted.

In his remarks, Mr. Chris Isiguzo, President of the African Union of Journalists, urged Nigerian political leaders to emulate China’s development-driven approach. “China’s progress is rooted in long-term planning and strong national vision. We can learn a lot from that,” he said.

Diplomatic representatives from the High Commissions of Sierra Leone and Malaysia, as well as the Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, also delivered goodwill messages. They praised the book and emphasised the importance of cultural and media exchanges in building international partnerships.

Participants at the event called for greater collaboration between African and Chinese media to present more balanced narratives and foster mutual understanding. They urged African journalists to take the lead in shaping the continent’s global image by telling stories grounded in fact and experience.

The forum concluded with a consensus that China remains a reliable ally in Africa’s development journey and that dispelling misinformation through responsible journalism is essential for strengthening bilateral ties.

Delivering the book review, Prof. Sheriff Ghalib Ibrahim of the Department of Political Science, University of Abuja, praised Oni’s work as both timely and vital. He began by lauding the author’s effort to challenge the outdated colonial notion that Africans do not read or write.

“Raphael, you have helped debunk that colonial assertion that says if you want to hide something from Africans, put it in a book. This work proves that not only are Africans reading, they are also writing their own stories,” Ibrahim said.

He criticised the continued reliance on Western voices in international media coverage of African issues. “It annoys me to see global platforms like CNN or BBC discussing African conflicts without African experts. Instead, they bring in analysts from Western think tanks who claim to know more about the Sahel or ECOWAS than our own scholars.”

Ibrahim commended balancing the narrative for intellectually confronting these disparities and for grounding its arguments in historical context. He cited the 1955 Bandung Conference as the ideological foundation for China-Africa cooperation, where nations from both continents united against imperialism and colonial domination.

The book, he noted, presents detailed case studies of China’s engagement with countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania—highlighting projects such as the recently completed Magufuli Bridge, built entirely by Chinese engineers.

Ibrahim also addressed misconceptions around issues like Taiwan, human rights, and China’s governance model. “Taiwan is not a sovereign nation. Even the UN and the United States recognize it as part of China. Yet some Western media still report otherwise,” he said.

He described China as a country built on constitutionalism and discipline, in contrast to the often chaotic enforcement of law in other societies. “Chinese society respects rule of law, and that’s why they’re among the most disciplined people in the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, the author of the book, Raphael Oni, who recently participated in a media training program in China, described the book as a product of his experience and research.

He said, “There is a gap in understanding China’s role in Africa. A lot of misinformation is being circulated, especially through Western media. This book is my effort to correct that,” he said.

He pointed to China’s numerous contributions in areas such as infrastructure, education, and technology, citing projects like roads, railways, and airport construction supported by Chinese funding and expertise.

He also highlighted capacity-building programs that send Nigerian professionals and students to China for training.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

