Stakeholders converge on Lagos for agrofood fairtrade

THE Nigerian agrofood and plastprintpack industry will meet again for the highlight of the year.

Organised by the German trade show specialists fairtrade, the 8th edition of agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria takes place from 28 to 30 March 2023 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Victoria Island.

Here, global technology leaders from 11 countries?showcase adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African market in the fields of agriculture, food and beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging.?

The exhibitors come from Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Nigeria, Taiwan, Turkey, Tunisia and Spain.

One of the traditional highlights at agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria being the German Pavilion, this year 21 German exhibitors will be present. The German Pavilion is presented by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and supported by the German Trade Fair Association AUMA and the German Engineering Federation VDMA.

A top level 3-day conference will yet again run alongside the exhibition. Key topics will cover beverage production & ingredients, supply chain evaluation, finance and others. C-level speakers representing market-leading companies and institutions such as Diageo, First City Monument Bank, Access Bank, Sterling Bank, Bühler Group, Psaltry International, Simply Green, JR Africa, Niji Group, Conversations Africa, Farm Republic, … will deliver educational and entertaining sessions of the highest quality, promising immediate benefits for the audience in their day-to-day business.

As with the previous events, a 3-day Packaging Masterclass will take place parallel to the exhibition. It is organised by the African Packaging Organisation (APO), a member of the World Packaging Organisation (WPO). The target is to teach how companies can leverage food processing and packaging for retail trade through an Executive Certificate Course in Packaging Materials and Food Packaging Technology.

President of APO, Ahmed Alex Omah,said: “We are delighted to partner with fairtrade to deepen participants’ knowledge in packaging materials and food packaging technology. During the three-day programme, experts will lead discussions on topics such as sustainable packaging innovations, the need for standardised production and processing methods, access to finance and much more.”

After the great cooperation for the 2021 and 2022 event, fairtrade & OTACCWA, the Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa, agreed to also organize the 5th West African Cold Chain Summit & Exhibition WACCSE by OTACCWA alongside agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2023.

WACCSE is the only cold chain event in West Africa, the most valuable in-depth and comprehensive B2B networking cold chain event serving the pharmaceutical, perishable farm produce, storage, and distribution industries.





